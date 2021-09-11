Cumberland news wrap: What’s trending

(CUMBERLAND, MD) What’s going on in Cumberland? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Cumberland area, click here.

LOCAL PICK

Allegany High Cumberland 9/8/21 Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Palumbo, Noel lead Fort Hill past Mountain Ridge CUMBERLAND — Ryley Palumbo and Brooklyne Noel both tallied a double-double, leading Fort Hill in a sweep over Mountain Ridge on Tuesday in the volleyball season opener for both schools. Palumbo tallied a match-high 28 assists to go along with 11 digs and three points, while Noel recorded a match-high... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Fort Hill hosts Class 4A Old Mill CUMBERLAND — After dominating facing a run-heavy attack in Week 1, Fort Hill will quickly have to pivot to defending against a pass-heavy offense as the Sentinels welcome Old Mill to Greenway Avenue Stadium this evening. The Sentinels dominated in just about every category on the statsheet, amassing nearly 400... Read more

LATEST NEWS