Cumberland, MD

Cumberland news wrap: What’s trending

Cumberland News Beat
Cumberland News Beat
 5 days ago

(CUMBERLAND, MD) What’s going on in Cumberland? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Cumberland area, click here.

Cumberland / youtube.com

Cumberland / times-news.com

CUMBERLAND — Ryley Palumbo and Brooklyne Noel both tallied a double-double, leading Fort Hill in a sweep over Mountain Ridge on Tuesday in the volleyball season opener for both schools. Palumbo tallied a match-high 28 assists to go along with 11 digs and three points, while Noel recorded a match-high... Read more

Cumberland / times-news.com

CUMBERLAND — After dominating facing a run-heavy attack in Week 1, Fort Hill will quickly have to pivot to defending against a pass-heavy offense as the Sentinels welcome Old Mill to Greenway Avenue Stadium this evening. The Sentinels dominated in just about every category on the statsheet, amassing nearly 400... Read more

Cumberland / times-news.com

CUMBERLAND — No injuries were reported in a crash Wednesday in the 200 block of Henderson Avenue that resulted in the arrest of one of the drivers involved in the mishap, Cumberland Police said. Police said officers observed one of the drivers displaying signs of impairment before sobriety tests were... Read more

ABOUT

With Cumberland News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

