Seguin, TX

Trending local news in Seguin

Seguin News Flash
 5 days ago

(SEGUIN, TX) The news in Seguin never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Seguin area, click here.

Seguin / tpr.org

Mid-Texas' Season Opener A Showcase For Whole Orchestra

This weekend, the Mid-Texas Symphony returns to full-scale concerts, performing live in Jackson Auditorium, their home base on the campus of Texas Lutheran University in Seguin. The orchestra’s season in 2020 had been cut short by the pandemic, and when musicians did return to the stage earlier this year, they did so under COVID-19 conditions, with a smaller ensemble. Read more

Seguin / tlubulldogs.com

Bulldogs Blank Yellow Jackets 4-0

SEGUIN, Texas, -- Texas Lutheran Men's soccer won their second consecutive match to move to 2-1 on the season with a 4-0 victory over the Yellow Jackets of Howard Payne. Friday's 4-0 victory made for their second consecutive shutout victory. The Bulldogs were active early and often as senior All-American... Read more

Seguin / seguingazette.com

Robert Carl Pfullmann, Jr.

Robert Carl Pfullmann, Jr., age 72, of McQueeney, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021. He was born on November 23, 1948 in Seguin, Texas to Robert Carl Pfullmann, Sr. and June Pauline Peters. Bob graduated from Seguin High School in 1966. He attended Texas Lutheran College for one year... Read more

Seguin / hccommunityjournal.com

Lady Antler JV, freshmen split with Seguin

Tivy junior varsity and freshmen teams split with Seguin Tuesday night at Antler Gym in District 26-5A action, with the JV falling to the Lady Matadors and freshmen recording a win. Lady Antler JV. The Lady Antler JV team lost by set scores of 19-25, 25-14, 15-25. Kills were led... Read more

ABOUT

With Seguin News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

