News wrap: Top stories in Danville

Illinois man sentenced in heroin conspiracy Illinois man sentenced in South Bend for heroin distribution conspiracy. 26-year-old Corey Harris, of Danville, Illinois was sentenced before United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio upon his plea of guilty to conspiracy to distribute over one kilogram of heroin. Harris was sentenced to 120 months in prison,... Read more

Danville in Line for Casino “Tryout,” with Hope for Full License There was a time way back when all casinos in Illinois had to cruise on water. So in Vermilion County, there were whispers about Lake Vermilion. But those days are long gone, and now Danville looks to be closer to a casino at the more recently planned location: 204 Eastgate Drive, between Main Street and I-74, and ¾’s of a mile from the I-74 Lynch Road exit. Read more

Luciell Bailey Luciell Bailey, 104, of Danville passed way at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at OSF Hospital in Danville, Illinois. Luciell was born September 11, 1916 in Kentucky to Frank and Lillie Luttrell. She married Barton R. Bailey on May 2, 1946 in Danville. Luciell and Barton were avid travelers with visits to all 50 states plus all provinces of Canada, Mexico, and the Artic Circle. Survivors include one son; Bart Bailey of Danville, several nieces and nephews, life long neighbors Olive Bailey, Brasel Rutan, and Wise family. Her parents and two brothers preceded her in death. Luciell was a graduate of Henning High School and retired from Sears. Read more

