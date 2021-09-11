CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

News wrap: Top stories in Danville

 5 days ago

(DANVILLE, IL) What’s going on in Danville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Illinois man sentenced in heroin conspiracy

Illinois man sentenced in South Bend for heroin distribution conspiracy. 26-year-old Corey Harris, of Danville, Illinois was sentenced before United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio upon his plea of guilty to conspiracy to distribute over one kilogram of heroin. Harris was sentenced to 120 months in prison,... Read more

Danville in Line for Casino “Tryout,” with Hope for Full License

There was a time way back when all casinos in Illinois had to cruise on water. So in Vermilion County, there were whispers about Lake Vermilion. But those days are long gone, and now Danville looks to be closer to a casino at the more recently planned location: 204 Eastgate Drive, between Main Street and I-74, and ¾’s of a mile from the I-74 Lynch Road exit. Read more

Luciell Bailey

Luciell Bailey, 104, of Danville passed way at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at OSF Hospital in Danville, Illinois. Luciell was born September 11, 1916 in Kentucky to Frank and Lillie Luttrell. She married Barton R. Bailey on May 2, 1946 in Danville. Luciell and Barton were avid travelers with visits to all 50 states plus all provinces of Canada, Mexico, and the Artic Circle. Survivors include one son; Bart Bailey of Danville, several nieces and nephews, life long neighbors Olive Bailey, Brasel Rutan, and Wise family. Her parents and two brothers preceded her in death. Luciell was a graduate of Henning High School and retired from Sears. Read more

Vermilion County Bobcats add Dante Suffredini to Main Camp Roster

The Vermilion County Bobcats of the Southern Professional Hockey League have signed defenseman Dante Suffredini to a Training Camp Agreement contract for the 2021-22 season. The 26-year-old Suffredini made an impression at the Bobcats’ Free Agent Camp in August as a “smooth-skating blueliner,” and comes to the Bobcats after graduating from Trine University in 2020. Read more

