Hilo, HI

News wrap: Headlines in Hilo

 5 days ago

(HILO, HI) What’s going on in Hilo? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Police Seek 7 People for Questioning in Agricultural Thefts Along Hāmākua Coast

Authorities seek the publicʻs help in identifying seven individuals for questioning in several agricultural thefts occurring in the Pepe‘ekeō and Hāmākua areas. In all, about 1,500 pounds of fruit were stolen with a value of $5,000 to $6,000. Stolen produce included durian, mangosteen, lemons, avocadoes, and lychee. The thefts took... Read more

Police Seek Help Finding 5 Runaway Teens

Hawai‘i Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating five runaways from Hilo. All were last seen in the area of the 1000 block of Leilani Street on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 7:50 p.m. At the time they were each wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts. and shoes. Read more

All with the same clothes..haircut..flag and expression. They look more like juvenile detention escapees. Crime spree to follow.

what else non American wannabees who think they can but cannot go back where u came from

Hawaii police charge Hilo woman with multiple offenses after 3-car collision leaves 1 critically hos

Big Island police charged 19-year-old Ariana Kahalioumi-Santos, of Hilo, in connection to several offenses after a three-vehicle collision left a woman in critical condition on Friday, Sept. 3. Stay informed about Hawaii news, weather, sports, and entertainment! Follow KHON2 on our website and social channels: https://www.khon2.com/ https://www.youtube.com/user/KHONNewsHawaii/ https://www.facebook.com/khon2news https://twitter.com/KHONnews https://www.instagram.com/khonnews/ Read more

Environmental Assessment Required For Pohoiki Road Restoration

PUNA, Hawaiʻi - FEMA says the additional assessment will take about six months for it to complete, County officials say. (BIVN) – An Environmental Assessment will be needed in order to restore upper Pohoiki Road, and realign lower Pohoiki Road. The Puna road was inundated by lava during the 2018 eruption of Kīlauea on the lower East Rift Zone. Read more

Build the road. Lava killed everything but we are going to spend needless time and money on an assessment. ?

The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were 'perfectly' within scope of job

