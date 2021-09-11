News wrap: Headlines in Hilo
(HILO, HI) What’s going on in Hilo? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Police Seek 7 People for Questioning in Agricultural Thefts Along Hāmākua Coast
Authorities seek the publicʻs help in identifying seven individuals for questioning in several agricultural thefts occurring in the Pepe‘ekeō and Hāmākua areas. In all, about 1,500 pounds of fruit were stolen with a value of $5,000 to $6,000. Stolen produce included durian, mangosteen, lemons, avocadoes, and lychee. The thefts took... Read more
Police Seek Help Finding 5 Runaway Teens
Hawai‘i Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating five runaways from Hilo. All were last seen in the area of the 1000 block of Leilani Street on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 7:50 p.m. At the time they were each wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts. and shoes. Read more
Hawaii police charge Hilo woman with multiple offenses after 3-car collision leaves 1 critically hos
Big Island police charged 19-year-old Ariana Kahalioumi-Santos, of Hilo, in connection to several offenses after a three-vehicle collision left a woman in critical condition on Friday, Sept. 3.
Environmental Assessment Required For Pohoiki Road Restoration
PUNA, Hawaiʻi - FEMA says the additional assessment will take about six months for it to complete, County officials say. (BIVN) – An Environmental Assessment will be needed in order to restore upper Pohoiki Road, and realign lower Pohoiki Road. The Puna road was inundated by lava during the 2018 eruption of Kīlauea on the lower East Rift Zone. Read more
