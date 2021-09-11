CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

What's up: News headlines in Tupelo

Tupelo Journal
Tupelo Journal
 5 days ago

(TUPELO, MS) The news in Tupelo never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what's trending in your community.

Tupelo / wtva.com

23-year-old back home after long COVID battle

PONTOTOC Miss. (WTVA) - A 23-year-old woman is back home from the ICU after battling COVID for more than two months. “I feel like a walking miracle," Lyric Smith said. COVID-19 survivor Lyric Smith and the medical personnel who helped her during her recovery. When she got the virus in... Read more

Tupelo / djournal.com

Tupelo Labor Day shooter held without bond

TUPELO • A Tupelo man accused of shooting a woman on Labor Day is being held without bond in the Lee County Jail. Erik Lamont Turner, 41, of 2000 Nelle Street, Tupelo, was booked into the county jail Monday Sept. 6 at 2:02 p.m. and initially charged with aggravated assault. Before he was carried to Tupelo Municipal Court for his initial appearance, the additional charges of kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon were added. Read more

Booneville / djournal.com

#245: Nettleton, Booneville earn wild wins – 9/8/21

There was plenty of crazy in Week 2 of high school football. On this week’s episode, Brad and Dillon recap Tupelo’s win over Saltillo (1:12), in which the Golden Wave had a bit of trouble before finally pulling away. Nettleton won a shootout over Mooreville when Jackson Cheek made a last-minute field goal (4:08), and the annual Skunk Bowl ended with a very unusual score (5:48). Read more

Tupelo / djournal.com

Lucia Randle chosen to lead Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association

TUPELO • Lucia Randle, the current communications director for the city of Tupelo, will be the next executive director of the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association, effective Oct. 1. Mayor Todd Jordan announced the decision in a City Council meeting on Tuesday night. Jordan said he had encouraged the Downtown... Read more

CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
ABOUT

With Tupelo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

