What's up: News headlines in Tupelo

23-year-old back home after long COVID battle PONTOTOC Miss. (WTVA) - A 23-year-old woman is back home from the ICU after battling COVID for more than two months. “I feel like a walking miracle," Lyric Smith said. COVID-19 survivor Lyric Smith and the medical personnel who helped her during her recovery. When she got the virus in... Read more

Tupelo Labor Day shooter held without bond TUPELO • A Tupelo man accused of shooting a woman on Labor Day is being held without bond in the Lee County Jail. Erik Lamont Turner, 41, of 2000 Nelle Street, Tupelo, was booked into the county jail Monday Sept. 6 at 2:02 p.m. and initially charged with aggravated assault. Before he was carried to Tupelo Municipal Court for his initial appearance, the additional charges of kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon were added. Read more

#245: Nettleton, Booneville earn wild wins – 9/8/21 There was plenty of crazy in Week 2 of high school football. On this week’s episode, Brad and Dillon recap Tupelo’s win over Saltillo (1:12), in which the Golden Wave had a bit of trouble before finally pulling away. Nettleton won a shootout over Mooreville when Jackson Cheek made a last-minute field goal (4:08), and the annual Skunk Bowl ended with a very unusual score (5:48). Read more

