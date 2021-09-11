News wrap: Headlines in Longview
Police Blotter: Five assaults reported Thursday in Longview, another in Kelso
Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Child rape — Cowlitz deputies Thursday arrested a 49-year-old Longview man on suspicion of third-degree... Read more
The Rotary Club of Kelso’s 32nd Annual Quacker 5000 rubber duck raffle returns Sept. 12 during the Highlander Festival at Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso. The event didn’t take place in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 4,000 tagged rubber ducks will be dropped through the chute of... Read more
Boudreau and Lee share plans for homelessness at Rotary Club forum
Spencer Boudreau and Tom Lee outlined their plans to address homelessness, small business development and other local issues to the Longview Rotary Club on Wednesday. Boudreau and Lee are running for Longview City Council position 7, replacing outgoing councilmember Steve Moon. Their discussion was the second candidate forum held by the Rotary Club in the lead-up to the November general election. Read more
Port to flesh out Willow Grove Park trespass policy
Willow Grove’s trespass procedure will get an overhaul after Longview port commissioners directed staff to bring a more robust policy to the table at a future meeting. The port’s legal counsel LeAnne Bremer, with Miller Nash LLP, said she looked into the same topic several years ago for the port and created a notice form for staff to use when removing unruly trespassing people from the park. Read more