Trending news headlines in Eureka

Humboldt Public Health altering contact tracing efforts due to limited staffing
EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt County is altering its contact tracing and positive case outreach due to limited staffing levels within the department. On Wednesday, Humboldt County Public Health Director Sofia Pereira said the public health department is just another local industry that is having trouble filling positions. Pereira said that... Read more
Of course they are having trouble filling positions people care finally starting to think: hmmm this Covid thing might be serious....Im not getting anywhere near it or (more likely) What do you mean I have Covid?!
One new death, two new hospitalizations from COVID-19 reported in Humboldt Friday
EUREKA, CA — The Humboldt County Joint Information Center reported one death and two new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 Friday. The person who died was in their 60s, while the hospitalizations included one resident in their 60's and one resident over the age of 80. Thirty new cases were reported... Read more
Eureka City Council Meeting of 2021-09-07
Meeting of the Eureka City Council on 09-07-2021. Agendas and Minutes of meetings can be found at http://new.ci.eureka.ca.gov/depts/city_clerk/agenda_information/council/meetingvideos.asp Read more
After traveling nurses quit, hospital blames lack of EHR familiarity
[This article has been updated with further comment from Providence St. Joseph Hospital representatives.]. Four out of six traveling intensive care unit nurses quit just one day after arriving at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka, California, this past week. The reason, according to hospital officials quoted in local outlet... Read more