Trending local news in Orangeburg

Orangeburg, SC

 5 days ago

(ORANGEBURG, SC) The news in Orangeburg never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what's trending in your community.

Orangeburg / thetandd.com

The U.S. National Park Service has announced a $500,000 grant for the preservation of historic Wilkinson Hall on the South Carolina State University campus. The grant is funded by the Historic Preservation Fund and administered by the National Park Service, an agency of the Department of Interior. The funding is part of $9.7 million in NPS funds allocated for 20 preservation projects on campuses of Historically Black Colleges and Universities in 10 states. Read more

Orangeburg / thetandd.com

The Orangeburg Touchdown Club will hold its weekly meeting Thursday at The Cinema beginning at 11:30 a.m. This week's guest speaker will be former Furman head coach Bobby Lamb. After spending the 2020 season as an assistant at the University of Louisiana, Lamb accepted the task of launching a football program at Anderson University in Spartanburg. The team is expected to take the field in the fall of 2024. Read more

Orangeburg / thetandd.com

Friday night, Orangeburg Christian Academy will field its first football team in the 25-year history of the school. The Patriots will be led by head coach Anthony Day. “It’s a dream come true,” Day said. “It’s been an absolute two-year push trying to start this program. I went to the principal and said we need football. Those life lessons that you learn on the field, you take with you off of the field.” Read more

Orangeburg / wltx.com

Officials say one of the reasons for the decision is because patrons would take their masks off to eat or drink, which could cause the spread of the virus. Read more

