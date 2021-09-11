Trending local news in Elizabethtown

(ELIZABETHTOWN, KY) What’s going on in Elizabethtown? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

Sept. 11 remembrance walk held in Elizabethtown LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Community and Technical College is giving the community a space to reflect on the Sept. 11 terror attacks. The university hosted a 9/11 remembrance walk on Thursday that began at the fire recue training center on campus. The self-guided tour is a mile long and... Read more

This is the County in the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19 With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 39,893,580 Americans have been infected with the virus — and 635,606 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world. […] Read more

