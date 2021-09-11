Trending news headlines in Elmira
Elmira man convicted of possessing improvised explosive device
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- An Elmira man could face up to 25-years behind bars after being convicted of having an improvised explosive device in his possession. According to the Chemung County District Attorney's Office, 26-year-old Rashad R. Graham was convicted on one count of criminal possession of a dangerous weapon, and one count of attempted criminal possession of a weapon. Read more
2,996 American flags placed at Elmira College in remembrance of 9/11
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One day before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, 2,996 American flags were placed at Elmira College as a tribute to those who lost their lives. The event has taken place on September 10th since 2015. Ellen Himmelreich ’17, Director... Read more
Pipe bomb explosion outside of Elmira home
Local Farmer’s Markets are preparing for pumpkin patch season
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s the very start of pumpkin season here in the twin tiers. While many are excited to get into the fall spirit, farmers’ markets in the area are still holding out their harvest. Both people and farmer’s markets have started buying and selling their pumpkins. However,... Read more
