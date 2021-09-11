Trending news headlines in Elmira

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

 5 days ago

(ELMIRA, NY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Elmira.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Elmira area, click here.

Elmira / weny.com

Elmira man convicted of possessing improvised explosive device

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- An Elmira man could face up to 25-years behind bars after being convicted of having an improvised explosive device in his possession. According to the Chemung County District Attorney's Office, 26-year-old Rashad R. Graham was convicted on one count of criminal possession of a dangerous weapon, and one count of attempted criminal possession of a weapon. Read more

Elmira / mytwintiers.com

2,996 American flags placed at Elmira College in remembrance of 9/11

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One day before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, 2,996 American flags were placed at Elmira College as a tribute to those who lost their lives. The event has taken place on September 10th since 2015. Ellen Himmelreich ’17, Director... Read more

Elmira / youtube.com

Pipe bomb explosion outside of Elmira home

Pipe bomb explosion outside of Elmira home Read more

Elmira / mytwintiers.com

Local Farmer’s Markets are preparing for pumpkin patch season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s the very start of pumpkin season here in the twin tiers. While many are excited to get into the fall spirit, farmers’ markets in the area are still holding out their harvest. Both people and farmer’s markets have started buying and selling their pumpkins. However,... Read more

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
With Elmira Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

