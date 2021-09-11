Top Columbus news stories

2017 BMW X5 Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Greensboro, Bessemer, AL, Columbus, MS 9J35379A

Atlas Cedar Metallic Used 2017 BMW X5 available in Tuscaloosa, Alabama at BMW of Tuscaloosa. Servicing the Birmingham, Greensboro, Bessemer, Columbus, MS area. Used: https://www.bmwoftuscaloosa.com/used-inventory/index.htm New: https://www.bmwoftuscaloosa.com/new-inventory/index.htm 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i - Stock#: 9J35379A - VIN#: 5UXKR0C31H0X78256 http://www.bmwoftuscaloosa.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 205-345-9811 BMW of Tuscaloosa 3537 Skyland Boulevard Tuscaloosa FL 35405 Odometer is 1926 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Ivory White/Black w/Dakota Leather Upholstery, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Wheels: 20 x 10 Fr & 20 x 11 Rr (Style 451).brbrBMW of Tuscaloosa presents this 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i Sports Activity Vehicle in Atlas Cedar Metallic exterior with Ivory White/Black Leather interior. brbrPrice includes a $1,000 finance rebate. Vehicle MUST be financed with BMW of Tuscaloosa or rebate is forfeited to dealer. brbrThe Vehicle is equipped with Driving Assistance Package (Head-Up Display and Rear-View Camera), Driving Assistance Plus Package (Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Speed Limit Information, and Surround View), Premium Package (4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dakota Leather Upholstery, SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/1 Year All Access, WiFi Hotspot, and Wireless Charging), Ivory White/Black w/Dakota Leather Upholstery, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Wheels: 20 x 10 Fr & 20 x 11 Rr (Style 451)brbr10 Speakers, 3.154 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Chrome-Line Exterior, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Fineline Oak Wood Trim, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support, Luxury Line, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Poplar Wood Trim, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Satin Aluminum Roof Rails, Security system, SensaTec Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Standard Suspension, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio.brbrCall Today to Schedule your VIP Appointment: 205-345-9811. 