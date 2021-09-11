CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's up: Leading stories in Kalispell

 5 days ago

(KALISPELL, MT) Here are today’s top stories from the Kalispell area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Kalispell area, click here.

Flathead County / dailyinterlake.com

Transient woman pleads not guilty, released from jail

A transient woman with three pending felony charges was granted release from the Flathead County Detention Center last week after pleading not guilty. Christina Louise Sanchez, 34, was released from jail Sept. 2 on her own recognizance after Flathead District Court Judge Heidi Ulbricht issued her order in court. She faces felony charges of arson and criminal mischief as well as a misdemeanor count of assault. Read more

Comments
avatar

what is wrong with our justice system she should not have been released belongs in a mental institution

14 likes 1 dislike

avatar

And she’s not only released,but on her own recognizance? What a joke the court system is.The judge Heidi Ulbricht should herself,get a psychological evaluation.Must be a Democrati-

5 likes

Montana / nbcmontana.com

Bus driver shortage in NW Montana is worse than ever

KALISPELL, MONT. — Transportation companies across Montana are feeling the pressure of staffing shortages. With the lack of available bus drivers, staffing companies like Treasure State Transit in Kalispell are pulling out all the stops. Manager Billy Kimmet says he is offering a $1,500 signing bonus to any certified bus... Read more

Comments
avatar

Pretty soon the schools will be closed which will be Heaven Sent!!! For our children

avatar

soon we won't be able to go or do anything without a 💉 shot. And we won't have choices it'll be ONE thing and that's it we'll be told when to 💩 and how much

Kalispell / youtube.com

Land For Sale: Nhn Bachelor Grade Road, Kalispell, MT 59901 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://NhnBachelorGradeRoad.C21.com Nhn Bachelor Grade Road Kalispell, MT 59901 MLS 22114240 Looking for that special place to build your dream home? Look no further. This 2.68 acre lot in the heart of Creston offers 360 degree outstanding views and that amazing Creston soil. Light CCRs and no NOA. Septic approval in process. Call Corey Olofson 406-253-0531 or your real estate professional for more information. Contact Office: Deaton and Company Real Estate Read more

Bonner County / montanarightnow.com

Kalispell man charged with rape in Bonner County

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - A Kalispell man has been charged in a rape that occurred in Priest River on June 16, 2020. The 35-year-old man Bryan Johnson is currently in custody in Montana on unrelated charges. He awaits extradition to Bonner County. Bonner County Sheriff's deputies working with Montana detectives... Read more

Comments / 0

 

