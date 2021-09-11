CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Galveston, TX

News wrap: Headlines in Galveston

Galveston Digest
Galveston Digest
 5 days ago

(GALVESTON, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Galveston.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Texas / khou.com

Texas AG Ken Paxton sues Spring ISD, Galveston ISD, 4 other districts over school mask mandates

Texas AG Ken Paxton sues Spring ISD, Galveston ISD, 4 other districts over school mask mandates

HOUSTON — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has fired another round in the ongoing legal battles over mask mandates. This time his target is school districts. Paxton announced Friday he's filed lawsuits against six Texas school districts that are requiring masks for students and staff. Two of them are in the Houston area. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Galveston / houstonpublicmedia.org

Army Corps Releases Final $29 Billion ‘Ike Dike’ Study For Congressional Approval

Army Corps Releases Final $29 Billion ‘Ike Dike’ Study For Congressional Approval

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released Friday its final study of a nearly $29 billion proposal to protect the Texas Gulf Coast from hurricanes and storm surge. Plans to build a coastal storm barrier — also known as the "Ike Dike" — have been in the works since Hurricane Ike devastated Galveston in 2008. Read more

Comments
avatar

good luck, they should of been had this done ✔ 20 years from now we all might be ☠💀☠ #Covid_Season_2021

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Galveston / youtube.com

Looking back at the 1900 Storm

Looking back at the 1900 Storm

The worst natural disaster in U.S. history happened 121 years ago. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Galveston / youtube.com

Watch live: Looking back at the Galveston hurricane, which made landfall 121 years ago today

Watch live: Looking back at the Galveston hurricane, which made landfall 121 years ago today

Join Brandi Smith as she takes a look back at the deadly storm on the anniversary of its landfall in Galveston. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Galveston, TX
Galveston, TX
Government
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Galveston Digest

Galveston Digest

Galveston, TX
108
Followers
223
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Galveston Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy