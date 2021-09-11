News wrap: Headlines in Galveston
(GALVESTON, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Galveston.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Texas AG Ken Paxton sues Spring ISD, Galveston ISD, 4 other districts over school mask mandates
HOUSTON — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has fired another round in the ongoing legal battles over mask mandates. This time his target is school districts. Paxton announced Friday he's filed lawsuits against six Texas school districts that are requiring masks for students and staff. Two of them are in the Houston area. Read more
Army Corps Releases Final $29 Billion ‘Ike Dike’ Study For Congressional Approval
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released Friday its final study of a nearly $29 billion proposal to protect the Texas Gulf Coast from hurricanes and storm surge. Plans to build a coastal storm barrier — also known as the "Ike Dike" — have been in the works since Hurricane Ike devastated Galveston in 2008. Read more
good luck, they should of been had this done ✔ 20 years from now we all might be ☠💀☠ #Covid_Season_2021
Looking back at the 1900 Storm
The worst natural disaster in U.S. history happened 121 years ago. Read more
Watch live: Looking back at the Galveston hurricane, which made landfall 121 years ago today
Join Brandi Smith as she takes a look back at the deadly storm on the anniversary of its landfall in Galveston. Read more