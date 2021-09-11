Top Mt Pleasant news stories

(MT PLEASANT, MI) What’s going on in Mt Pleasant? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Thirteen arrested in Mt. Pleasant drug sting Drug enforcement officers have arrested 13 suspects for selling drugs including heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine in and around Mt. Pleasant this week. As a result of the two-day operation, 33 new felony drug charges were filed, state police said in a press release. Detectives seized 38.4 grams of crystal...

Famed vet Dr. Pol to celebrate 50th year helping animals An anniversary celebration to honor famed veterinarian Jan Pol is set for this Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Isabella County Fairgrounds in Mount Pleasant. This year marks Pol's 50th year in veterinary medicine. His interested in animals came at a young age at his family's dairy farm in the Netherlands....

Home For Sale: 1228 Buckingham Place, Mount Pleasant, MI 48858 | CENTURY 21 For more information visit http://1228BuckinghamPlace.C21.com 1228 Buckingham Place Mount Pleasant, MI 48858 MLS 21027198 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 This beautiful ranch home located in Mt. Pleasant boasts a new kitchen with solid surface counters, new flooring, a new roof, new furnace and water heater, central air, and a fenced in back yard. This home is like brand new!! Contact Agent: Gerald Garner Forward Realty, Inc.

