CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Pleasant, MI

Top Mt Pleasant news stories

Mt Pleasant Daily
Mt Pleasant Daily
 5 days ago

(MT PLEASANT, MI) What’s going on in Mt Pleasant? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Isabella County / themorningsun.com

Thirteen arrested in Mt. Pleasant drug sting

Thirteen arrested in Mt. Pleasant drug sting

Drug enforcement officers have arrested 13 suspects for selling drugs including heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine in and around Mt. Pleasant this week. As a result of the two-day operation, 33 new felony drug charges were filed, state police said in a press release. Detectives seized 38.4 grams of crystal... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Isabella County / ourmidland.com

Famed vet Dr. Pol to celebrate 50th year helping animals

Famed vet Dr. Pol to celebrate 50th year helping animals

An anniversary celebration to honor famed veterinarian Jan Pol is set for this Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Isabella County Fairgrounds in Mount Pleasant. This year marks Pol's 50th year in veterinary medicine. His interested in animals came at a young age at his family's dairy farm in the Netherlands.... Read more

Comments
avatar

I would love to be there. I have watched him on TV for over a year. one of my favorites. I am living in TX now and hope I can find you down here. He has had a wonderful career and I would like to thank him for sharing it with the world.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Mt Pleasant / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 1228 Buckingham Place, Mount Pleasant, MI 48858 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 1228 Buckingham Place, Mount Pleasant, MI 48858 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://1228BuckinghamPlace.C21.com 1228 Buckingham Place Mount Pleasant, MI 48858 MLS 21027198 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 This beautiful ranch home located in Mt. Pleasant boasts a new kitchen with solid surface counters, new flooring, a new roof, new furnace and water heater, central air, and a fenced in back yard. This home is like brand new!! Contact Agent: Gerald Garner Forward Realty, Inc. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Mt Pleasant / youtube.com

JT Learns What #LakerLife is all about!

JT Learns What #LakerLife is all about!

Laker Correspondent, JT, interviews Tammy Alvaro, Director of Student Advancement, about Laker Life, Mid Michigan College's unique blend of clubs and campus activities that help give Mid students an exceptional college experience. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
Mount Pleasant, MI
Government
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mt Pleasant Daily

Mt Pleasant Daily

Mt Pleasant, MI
28
Followers
233
Post
325
Views
ABOUT

With Mt Pleasant Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy