Crossville, TN

News wrap: Headlines in Crossville

Crossville Daily
Crossville Daily
 5 days ago

(CROSSVILLE, TN) The news in Crossville never sleeps, and we've got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Crossville area, click here.

Crossville / youtube.com

Crossville church of Christ 9/8/21 PM Service

Crossville church of Christ 9/8/21 PM Service

If you would like to contact the church, use the following information: Address: 423 N Main St. Crossville, TN 38555 Phone: (931) 484-5297 Email: office@crossvillechurchofchrist.org Visit us at www.crossvillechurchofchrist.org Worship Times: Sunday AM Bible Study - 9:00AM CT Sunday AM Worship Service - 10:00AM CT Sunday PM Worship Service - 6:00PM CT Wednesday PM Bible Study - 6:00PM CT We hope you can join us in person as we worship in spirit and truth. Read more

Crossville / 1057news.com

CLYDE BOWMAN, JR., 86

CLYDE BOWMAN, JR., 86

Funeral Services for Clyde Bowman Jr., age 86, of Crossville, TN, who passed away on September 6, 2021 will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel at Bilbrey Funeral Home with burial to follow at Green Acres Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 PM prior to the funeral. Survivors: Sons – Greg Bowman (Marcia) and Nick Bowman; Daughter – Jill Ramsey (Glenn); six Grandchildren and three Great grandchildren; Sisters – Bobbie Howard, Ruth Ann Hale, and Charlene Boyd. Read more

Crossville / 1057news.com

ROY MULLENIX, 88

ROY MULLENIX, 88

No Funeral Services are scheduled for Roy Mullenix, age 68, of Crossville, TN, who passed away on September 6, 2021. Survivors: Wife – Angela Mullenix; Daughters – Allyson Michelle Maier and Khristina Mullenix; Son – Michael Allan Mullenix; seven grandchildren; Sister – Rita Mulleniex; Brothers- James, Jerry, Barry, Sam, and Danny Mullenix; Step Children – Sherri, Carri, Ashley, and Allan; Step Father – Albert Smith. Read more

Crossville / 1057news.com

JULIANN SMITH, 79

JULIANN SMITH, 79

Juliann Smith, born October 13, 1941, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2021. Julie was born in Detroit, Michigan; the eldest of five born to Stanley and Helen Wosachlo and at a young age the family moved to a farm in the Tyrone Township of Fenton, Michigan. Julie lived the majority of her youth and adult life in Fenton until she and her husband, Richard L. Smith moved to Crossville, Tennessee in 1987. Read more

The Associated Press

Fire crews struggling to save California giant sequoias

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters wrapped the base of the world’s largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as they tried to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning in California’s rugged Sierra Nevada. The colossal General Sherman Tree in Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest, some...
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
The Associated Press

‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of 2021. Sony Pictures Television announced the plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing. Richards, who also lost his role as “Jeopardy!” executive producer, was...
With Crossville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

