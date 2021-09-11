News wrap: Headlines in Crossville

(CROSSVILLE, TN) The news in Crossville never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Crossville church of Christ 9/8/21 PM Service If you would like to contact the church, use the following information: Address: 423 N Main St. Crossville, TN 38555 Phone: (931) 484-5297 Email: office@crossvillechurchofchrist.org Visit us at www.crossvillechurchofchrist.org Worship Times: Sunday AM Bible Study - 9:00AM CT Sunday AM Worship Service - 10:00AM CT Sunday PM Worship Service - 6:00PM CT Wednesday PM Bible Study - 6:00PM CT We hope you can join us in person as we worship in spirit and truth. Read more

CLYDE BOWMAN, JR., 86 Funeral Services for Clyde Bowman Jr., age 86, of Crossville, TN, who passed away on September 6, 2021 will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel at Bilbrey Funeral Home with burial to follow at Green Acres Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 PM prior to the funeral. Survivors: Sons – Greg Bowman (Marcia) and Nick Bowman; Daughter – Jill Ramsey (Glenn); six Grandchildren and three Great grandchildren; Sisters – Bobbie Howard, Ruth Ann Hale, and Charlene Boyd. Read more

ROY MULLENIX, 88 No Funeral Services are scheduled for Roy Mullenix, age 68, of Crossville, TN, who passed away on September 6, 2021. Survivors: Wife – Angela Mullenix; Daughters – Allyson Michelle Maier and Khristina Mullenix; Son – Michael Allan Mullenix; seven grandchildren; Sister – Rita Mulleniex; Brothers- James, Jerry, Barry, Sam, and Danny Mullenix; Step Children – Sherri, Carri, Ashley, and Allan; Step Father – Albert Smith. Read more

