CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hutchinson, KS

Hutchinson news wrap: What’s trending

Hutchinson Today
Hutchinson Today
 5 days ago

(HUTCHINSON, KS) Here are today’s top stories from the Hutchinson area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Kansas / ksn.com

Kansas State Fair kicks off today in Hutchinson

Kansas State Fair kicks off today in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State Fair is moving full speed ahead this year. It’s the first time in two years, 726 days, to be exact. Friday is the first day filled with events, but it has come with some challenges. The Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Kansas / kwch.com

Food Network highlighting ‘Carnival Eats’ at Kansas State Fair

Food Network highlighting ‘Carnival Eats’ at Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s day one of the Kansas State Fair and like every year, it’s all about the food. After being shut down due to the pandemic, many vendors point out that the crowd is lighter than usual but, that’s not stopping the eats from getting some national attention. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Hutchinson / hutchnews.com

Faith Notes for Sept. 11

Faith Notes for Sept. 11

Want to learn more about Catholicism or becoming Catholic? Call Holy Cross Catholic Church (620)-665-5163 for more information. Classes begin soon. Marriage is for a lifetime. And throughout that lifetime come the ever-changing seasons – from the newlywed years through all the phases of parenthood and into the empty nest years – and amid those changes, life happens. Dreams disappoint. Suffering comes. Each spouse grows and changes. We face moments of weakness, are tempted to point fingers, and learn to give and receive mercy. How we respond to God and each other during these times determines whether our marriages will falter or endure. Whether you’re just beginning your marriage journey or have been walking it for many years, join us at Grace Bible Church from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 25, for the 2021 Marriage Conference: I Still Do. Pastor, biblical counselor and author Dave Harvey will challenge, encourage and refresh us as he provides tools to help us deal with the defining moments of marriage. The cost of the conference is $40 per couple or $25 per individual and includes breakfast pastries, lunch, and a copy of Dave's book, I Still Do. Register at gbchutch.com/mc. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Reno County / hutchnews.com

Reno County COVID testing options abound, KDHE at the Fair

Reno County COVID testing options abound, KDHE at the Fair

The increased level of COVID cases in Reno County has prompted new demand for testing, with nearly 2,300 tests administered in the past seven days, federal data shows. Numerous local testing options remain available, plus there will be one on the fairgrounds during the Kansas State Fair. The Hutchinson Clinic,... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s embattled plan to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans faced its first major hurdle Friday as a government advisory panel met to decide whether to endorse extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Scientists inside and outside the government have been divided in recent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Hutchinson, KS
Government
City
Hutchinson, KS
The Associated Press

Fire crews struggling to save California giant sequoias

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters wrapped the base of the world’s largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as they tried to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning in California’s rugged Sierra Nevada. The colossal General Sherman Tree in Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest, some...
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hutchinson News
Hutchinson Today

Hutchinson Today

Hutchinson, KS
70
Followers
234
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hutchinson Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy