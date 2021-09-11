Hutchinson news wrap: What’s trending
Kansas State Fair kicks off today in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State Fair is moving full speed ahead this year. It's the first time in two years, 726 days, to be exact. Friday is the first day filled with events, but it has come with some challenges. The Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz...
Food Network highlighting ‘Carnival Eats’ at Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - It's day one of the Kansas State Fair and like every year, it's all about the food. After being shut down due to the pandemic, many vendors point out that the crowd is lighter than usual but, that's not stopping the eats from getting some national attention.
Faith Notes for Sept. 11
Want to learn more about Catholicism or becoming Catholic? Call Holy Cross Catholic Church (620)-665-5163 for more information. Classes begin soon. Marriage is for a lifetime. And throughout that lifetime come the ever-changing seasons – from the newlywed years through all the phases of parenthood and into the empty nest years – and amid those changes, life happens. Dreams disappoint. Suffering comes. Each spouse grows and changes. We face moments of weakness, are tempted to point fingers, and learn to give and receive mercy. How we respond to God and each other during these times determines whether our marriages will falter or endure. Whether you're just beginning your marriage journey or have been walking it for many years, join us at Grace Bible Church from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 25, for the 2021 Marriage Conference: I Still Do. Pastor, biblical counselor and author Dave Harvey will challenge, encourage and refresh us as he provides tools to help us deal with the defining moments of marriage. The cost of the conference is $40 per couple or $25 per individual and includes breakfast pastries, lunch, and a copy of Dave's book, I Still Do. Register at gbchutch.com/mc.
Reno County COVID testing options abound, KDHE at the Fair
The increased level of COVID cases in Reno County has prompted new demand for testing, with nearly 2,300 tests administered in the past seven days, federal data shows. Numerous local testing options remain available, plus there will be one on the fairgrounds during the Kansas State Fair. The Hutchinson Clinic,...
