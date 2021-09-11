News wrap: Top stories in Salina
(SALINA, KS) Here are today’s top stories from the Salina area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Salina area, click here.
Australian artist’s unique touch gives Salina a long-awaited attraction
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 122-year-old grain elevator in north Salina is getting a makeover thanks to the Salina Kanvas project and its co-founder, Travis Young. The project enlisted Australian artist Guido van Helten to put his unique touch on the community through his specialty, photorealistic murals. “What he does... Read more
Salina man arrested after accident; baby not injured
A Salina man was arrested on child endangerment and multiple drug charges after an incident in central Salina Thursday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to a reported accident involving a 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup and a tree in the 500 block of S. Fifth Street at approximately 2:40 p.m. Thursday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. When they arrived at the scene, the officers were told that the driver had removed a baby carrier from the pickup and fled the scene on foot. Additionally, officer found a handgun on the ground outside the driver’s door of the pickup. Read more
SRHC SIM LAB final
How can medical students experience real life-like scenarios without having real patients to practice on? Salina Regional Health Center has a Simulation Lab that has multiple medical mannequins for nurses, respiratory therapist, medical students and physicians who practice different life-like medical scenarios. In this episode of the PULSE Pediatrician Rebecca Martin, MD, FAAP and Kristina Hill, MS, RN, CBS – Education Coordinator discuss the benefits of having a simulation lab and they show their newest medical mannequin, Oakley, a premature baby. The PULSE is sponsored by Salina Regional Health Center and airs every Monday at 12:30 p.m. on KSN as a part of Good Day Kansas Read more
1hr of Union Pacific #4014 : Big Boy Kansas City, MO to Salina, KS chase
hey guys.. this video is longer longer than usual. I have drone footage and some camera angles. I had more footage but with me working on projects for school and trying to edit out people who where not following railroad safety I decided to cut out around 35 minutes of footage and drone shots. Union Pacific has been flagging channels with people on tracks or to close. Read more
