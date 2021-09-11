News wrap: Top stories in Salina

Salina man arrested after accident; baby not injured

A Salina man was arrested on child endangerment and multiple drug charges after an incident in central Salina Thursday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to a reported accident involving a 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup and a tree in the 500 block of S. Fifth Street at approximately 2:40 p.m. Thursday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. When they arrived at the scene, the officers were told that the driver had removed a baby carrier from the pickup and fled the scene on foot. Additionally, officer found a handgun on the ground outside the driver’s door of the pickup. Read more