The Norwalk cross country teams will race for the second time this season, making the trip up Highway 330 for the Bobcat Invitational in Marshalltown. The Warriors will be among a loaded field of teams from every enrollment class in the state, and will look for a top finish after strong performances in Ames last Thursday. Boys Head Coach Chad Larson says his team has proven they can hang with the best in Iowa.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO