Community Ascension - Collaborative Climbing Project - Workshop Series

outdoors.org
 7 days ago

Registration is required for this activity. Historically, the process of developing climbing crags tends to be exclusive. Gaining access/knowledge, equipment, training and skills is difficult to attain. This project will explore how to create a collaborative and welcoming process in developing climbing routes. Goals: Introduce historically excluded members to crag development Inform about the process of developing a crag Expand the potential pool of crag developers Invest in inclusive crag development practices Participants, organizers, co-organizers and specialists will join to explore an intentionally inclusive approach to crag and route development. We will be working primarily at a cliff in southern New Hampshire where we have developed relationships with and permission from the local landowner, the local climbing organization, and the first ascensionists. Together we will work to develop new routes and re-establish existing routes. From scrubbing to drilling, crag access to route planning we will explore aspects as a community. Who: Marginalized/under-represented community members. Definition of marginalization is self determined and will not be questioned by the organizers or at any point in the process. Qualifications: Interests in Social Justice in climbing, independent top rope skills (TR belay, figure 8 Knot), experienced in outdoor climbing. Preferred: Independent lead belay and lead climbing skills, knowledge of anchor systems (e.g. SERENE), Gri-Gri competent, rappelling system(s). We intend to work in groups of 11-14 (8 participants with at least one organizer, co-organizer, and specialist). Depending on sign-up, we are hoping that people can attend one or more of the dates. Sign-up: Please register above for the program. We will send you a form to complete for specific dates you would like to attend. When: We plan to follow the schedule below, however, factors such as weather and specialist availability may shift days. The topics are not static and will be covered to some degree on all dates. We intend to run the program on Saturday but will save Sunday (rain dates in parentheses) in case of inclement weather. Sept 11 (12) - Where to Develop and is it worth it? Access (Top/Bottom), Anchor Placement Sept 18 (19) - Trail Needs, Rope Management Skills Sept 25 (26) - Route Planning and Cleaning Oct 2 (3) - Bolt Quality, Bolt Location Oct 16 (17) - Bolt Repair, Drilling Oct 30 (31) Route Naming and Celebrate our work and climb together as a community Covid Protocol: As of now there are no current COVID-19 restrictions on AMC trips. We will keep you informed if this changes. Contact:If you have questions you may contact the Kumi Wauthier (kumi.wauthier@gmail.com) Specialists may contact Dolci Mascolo (dolci74@gmail.com)

activities.outdoors.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
