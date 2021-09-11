CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

2104 Halifax Ave, Richmond City, VA 23224

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautifully renovated home near the Manchester area of Richmond. Located on the outskirts of downtown, this home is extremely convenient to many areas of the city. Complete with three bedrooms, one bathroom, a separate living area that could be an additional bedroom, a covered patio in the back yard, and updated interior. This home also includes a coveted detached garage IN THE CITY!!! This home has new appliances, refinished wood flooring, and much much more. There are several restaurants, markets, and convenience stores within walking distance. Just a hop, skip, and a jump into downtown Richmond this home is a great location. Don't miss out on this opportunity! It won't last!

