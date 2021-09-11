9411 Links Ln Unit#E, Henrico, VA 23059

This gorgeous 5 bedroom 3.5 bath custom built ALL BRICK home w/ 5 CAR GARAGE in Powhatan on 6.5 acre cul-de-sac lot is your perfect private country oasis. Upon entry is the foyer w/ hardwood floors, 9ft ceilings & crown molding. Living room w/hardwoods, palladian windows & crown molding. Formal dining room w/ hw, chandelier, Palladian windows & French doors to kitchen. HUGE eat-in kitchen features NEW quartz countertops, island w/cooktop, stainless apps, built-in desk & pantry. Spacious 2-story family room w/ vaulted ceiling, fan, gas FP, built-ins & patio access. 1st floor primary with carpet, fan, walk-in closet w/ built-ins & private bath w/ 2 vanities, jetted tub & walk-in shower. Add'l 1st floor bedroom w/wwc, closet & bathroom access. Upstairs bedrooms 3&4 are Jack-n-Jill style both ceiling fans & walk-in closets. Bedroom 5 also boasts a walk-in closet, fan, & attic access. Large bonus room above the garage is perfect for kids play room/office/media room. Home also features full front country porch, covered rear stamped concrete patio, a 2nd rear brushed patio, long paved driveway, attached 2 car garage, detached 3 car garage, PELLA windows, BRAND NEW WELL 70 Gallons/Minute.
