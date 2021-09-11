CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

9411 Links Ln Unit#E, Henrico, VA 23059

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOVE-IN READY CONDO. Maintenance Free Living. Fresh Paint. Nice Views front and rear. 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS. Stainless Appliances. Lots of Parking. Updated Chandelier and Ceiling Fans. Pantry and Laundry Room. Walk-In Closet in MASTER BEDROOM with MASTER BATH. Great location within the community, and easy access to I-64, I-295 and I-95, north, south, east or west! Shopping, Restaurants and the new Henrico Sports Arena coming to the Virginia Center Commons mall.

richmond.com

Richmond.com

13403 Castle Hollow Ct, Chesterfield, VA 23114

Arguably the best lawn in the desirable Queensmill Subdivision! Come put your touches on this second owner 2 story brick colonial which sits on a professionally landscaped private .62 acre corner lot. The first level offers hard wood floors with a slate entryway. Large eat in kitchen with new appliances overlooks a family room with wood fireplace and built in bookshelves. Just off the kitchen is a large dining room. Separate laundry/ Mudroom. Main floor Powder bath. Second floor features 4 bedrooms including primary with en suite bath with walk in shower, large walk in closet and a huge unfinished space with existing duct work which could become an office (approx 300sq). 3 additional bedrooms with large closets. 2nd floor full bath with double vanities. Additional large walk up attic space perfect for that needed storage space. Relax on the screened in porch looking over picturesque professionally landscaped lot featuring beautiful mature trees and flowers. Don't miss out on this opportunity!!
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Richmond.com

529 Brandywine Rd, King William, VA 23106

Beautifully designed custom cape style home featuring stone and hardiplank siding, this lovely home is located (12) minutes from Mechanicsville and sits on a very private (6.88) acres. The open floor plan is very welcoming for entertaining as you enter the home you will see the great room straight ahead and to the right will be the formal dining room which leads to a nice size kitchen with breakfast room and to the right of the kitchen will be (2) private bedrooms with full bath and on other side of the great room will be a private primary bedroom with tray ceiling and primary bath with dual vanity, jetted tub and ceramic shower along with a spacious walk-in closet, on the 2nd floor you will find a (4th) bedroom with new carpet and back to the 1st floor will be a large (18.5X20) office/study with a private entry and could easily be an additional primary suite as it also has a 1/2 bath, the unfinished basement offers a lot open space that you can design to meet your families needs, full bath in the basement. The special features in this wonderful home: (3) car garage, (400) AMP service, Dehumidifier, very private (6.88) acres. Sellers offering Cinch-HMS Warranty at settlement.
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
Richmond.com

971 Cedar Hill Rd, Louisa, VA 23117

Charming rambler with oodles of updates! This home is a classic 3 bedroom 2 bath with 1684 Sq ft of living space with desirable open floor plan and set on over 3 acres. The upgrades are endless to include, complete kitchen remodel, new flooring, new HVAC, painting throughout, and more. The primary bedroom does have an attached en suite as well as a generous amount of closet space and sitting room. This home also features a separate laundry room as well as two other rooms that could be used for storage or an office area. You will enjoy your outdoor living space with partially covered wrap around porch with beautiful accent lighting overlooking your large front yard. The property also offers three outbuildings with electric ready for your personal touches. This property is convenient for commute to Richmond or Louisa.
LOUISA, VA
Richmond.com

6379 Yellowrose Ln, Hanover, VA 23111

Great 4 Bedroom Home on quiet cul-de-sac in Pebble Creek Subdivision. You will be delighted with all this charming home has to offer. Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the first level with plentiful open spaces. Once you step inside you are greeted with the Formal Living area which is perfect for Home Office on once side and the Dining Room on the other. (Dining currently used as storage). Welcoming Kitchen with vaulted ceiling in the dining area, skylights that allow plentiful light, some decorative glass cabinet doors, breakfast bar and opens to the spacious Family Room with Gas Fireplace. Upstairs is the Primary Suite with WIC and Bath with dual sinks and custom tiled shower. 3 Other Bedrooms and a Full Bath complete the upstairs. 1 Car attached Garage, double width paved driveway. All major systems have already been replaced to include: HVAC one year old, Water Heater approx. 3-4 years old and Roof and Gutters approx. 4 years old. Nice open level back yard is perfect for play and fully fenced. Pebble Creek is an amazing community that offers playgrounds, pool, jogging path, tennis, basketball court, clubhouse and more. You will not want to miss this amazing opportunity.
HANOVER, VA
Richmond.com

12306 Ashton Glen Ct, Henrico, VA 23238

4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath rancher with basement on cul-de-sac lot. Wood floors, beautiful open renovated kitchen with corian countertops, subway tile backsplash, soft close drawers, and double ovens. Open family room with fireplace and built-ins that leads to a SCREENED PORCH with ceiling fan! Plantation shutters and 1 year old heat pump. 3 bedrooms on main level with en-suite bath and full hall bath. Lower level (basement) has 4th bedroom with half bath. Perfect for private guest room, exercise room, or home office!!! One car attached GARAGE with automatic door!! Plenty of storage throughout home including closets, hall closets, built-in cabinets, pull-down attic, and large 17x14 utility room. Laundry located on main level. Screened porch leads to paver patio and fully fenced rear yard. Detached storage shed. *****ONE LEVEL LIVING W/BASEMENT AND GARAGE! OPEN RENOVATED KITCHEN/FAMILY ROOM! 2 1/2 BATHS! FIREPLACE! SCREENED PORCH! PATIO! SHED!****
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

7939 Uplands Dr., New Kent, VA 23124

Home Under Construction Estimated Completion December! The Hayden is a two-story plan with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 3,050 square feet. The main level features a flex room adjacent to the foyer, ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The gourmet kitchen has an oversized island for extra seating and a large pantry, and it opens to the dining area and a spacious living room. A bedroom with a full bathroom completes the main level. The owner’s suite on the second level offers a luxurious owner’s bath with a soaking garden tub and separate shower, private bathroom, double vanities and a large walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, a walk-in laundry room, and a loft-style living room on the second level. Need even more space? Walk downstairs to the basement where you have a spacious finished recreation room! Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders’ warranty.
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

6247 Bushnell Dr, New Kent, VA 23124

Don't miss your opportunity to own this gorgeous home on .74 acre lot. The " Lexington" built by NK Homes offers 1st floor primary bedroom with large walk in closet and amazing primary bath with walk in shower. 2nd floor boast 3 additional bedrooms each with walk in closet and a finished bonus room. Huge great room with vaulted ceiling leading into open floor concept dining are and kitchen. The kitchen features center island and ample granite counter space, stainless appliances and walk in pantry. Mud room / laundry room right off the garage entrance. This home is conveniently located to 64/295 and won't last long.
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

1822 Rock Point Dr, Powhatan, VA 23139

This gorgeous 5 bedroom 3.5 bath custom built ALL BRICK home w/ 5 CAR GARAGE in Powhatan on 6.5 acre cul-de-sac lot is your perfect private country oasis. Upon entry is the foyer w/ hardwood floors, 9ft ceilings & crown molding. Living room w/hardwoods, palladian windows & crown molding. Formal dining room w/ hw, chandelier, Palladian windows & French doors to kitchen. HUGE eat-in kitchen features NEW quartz countertops, island w/cooktop, stainless apps, built-in desk & pantry. Spacious 2-story family room w/ vaulted ceiling, fan, gas FP, built-ins & patio access. 1st floor primary with carpet, fan, walk-in closet w/ built-ins & private bath w/ 2 vanities, jetted tub & walk-in shower. Add'l 1st floor bedroom w/wwc, closet & bathroom access. Upstairs bedrooms 3&4 are Jack-n-Jill style both ceiling fans & walk-in closets. Bedroom 5 also boasts a walk-in closet, fan, & attic access. Large bonus room above the garage is perfect for kids play room/office/media room. Home also features full front country porch, covered rear stamped concrete patio, a 2nd rear brushed patio, long paved driveway, attached 2 car garage, detached 3 car garage, PELLA windows, BRAND NEW WELL 70 Gallons/Minute.
POWHATAN, VA
Richmond.com

1442 Logan St, Chesterfield, VA 23235

DON’T MISS this ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE 1684 square foot LOFTED CAPE in BON AIR!!!! With 3 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths, HARDWOOD FLOORS, and an UPDATED KITCHEN. You’ll love the OPEN and AIRY floor plan offering plenty of space as SKYLIGHTS allow for a beautiful naturally lit living room with gas fireplace. The living room opens to an amazing 400 square foot deck that overlooks the beautiful PARK LIKE FENCED BACK YARD!! Spring is absolutely magical with Japanese maples, hydrangeas and crepe myrtle trees blooming, adding to the charm of this beautiful BON AIR home. The FIRST FLOOR PRIMARY SUITE includes an en-suite bathroom with walk in shower and SOAKING TUB. French doors lead to the deck and a PRIVATE PERGOLA. Upstairs you’ll find 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Less than 15 minutes to downtown, this property is situated on a large lot with abundant wildlife. There’s also a shed with electric for storage. SHOWINGS BEGIN 9/17/2021!!
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Richmond.com

5648 Darlington Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23234

Beautifully Well-Maintained Brick Rancher in Rock Spring Farms Neighborhood. 3 Bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom, Partially Finished Basement, Detached Garage and Carport on Over 1/2 Acre in Chesterfield. Features Include: Hardwood Floors in Living Room, Dining Room, Hallway, and 3 Bedrooms (Refinished in Living Room, Dining Room, and Hallway). Updated Full Bathroom, Newer HVAC Exterior Unit, Air Handler Approximately 7 Years Old, Newer Water Heater, Updated Panel Box, Laundry Chute, Milk Box, Pull Down Attic, Basement is Partially Finished with Ample Storage and Access to Systems, 2 Fireplaces, Fenced in Yard. Rock Spring Farms is a Quiet Neighborhood Conveniently Located Off Iron Bridge Road and Close to Chippenham Parkway with Easy Access to I-95.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Richmond.com

3103 4th Ave, Richmond City, VA 23222

Welcome to this jaw dropping renovation, with more style and trends than a little bit & the 2nd one on the block by this team! This beauty has been top to bottom everything brand spanking new, almost like New Construction! Permits and all! The luxurious fixtures/finishes, original wood floors, the brand new super MODERN Electric Fireplace, exterior lighting shines stately even from the 2nd level, stunning tile bathrooms, a sophisticated shower tower feature in the primary en suite bathroom with LED/Massage settings, oversized deck/gorgeous new front porch, & a privacy fenced back yard w/full fencing in the front too for spacious gardening/entertaining/pets with private parking for 2-3 vehicles! The street features many homes under renovation, neighborhood in bloom, & so this is a great time to invest & make this home yours before the prices continue to go up! The Capital bike trail can be picked up at Richmond Henrico Turnpike for cycling/great exercise + the shops/restaurants/eateries/juice bar/bakery/also features a brand new ice creamery called RUBY SCOOPS that you must check out! Begin a new chapter. Create a lifestyle you love! Nearby interstates, VCU/MCV, & more!
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond.com

11065 Little Five Loop, Henrico, VA 23059

Welcome to 11065 Five Little Loop in the River Mill Subdivision! This home was just built in 2020 and ready for you to move in today. Kitchen that open to Living Room with granite countertops, farmhouse sink, stainless appliances and an island. Vinyl plank flooring throughout most of the first floor. Morning room which is a major bonus that leads out to deck. Office/study on the first floor as well. Large primary bedroom with walk-in closet and private en-suite bathroom. Loft area can be turned into a 4th bedroom. Large 2 car direct entry garage. Huge backyard with vinyl privacy fence. Neighborhood features a community pool with jogging trails. Conveniently located minutes from I-295, walking distance to shopping and restaurants.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

1110 Dominion Townes Pl, Henrico, VA 23223

Natural light, more space, larger back yard; yep, it's an end unit! Walk into a large living room, tall ceilings, and wood floors. The living room opens to a dining room with a bay window. The spacious kitchen is just off the dining room, making this a great place for entertaining! The kitchen has a large pantry and a perfectly sized island. The counter space is not lacking in this kitchen! You can even fit a table on the other side of the room. The laundry is located under the stairs, it's a huge area with a lot of storage space! The primary bedroom is upstairs. The ceilings are vaulted with tons of natural light pouring in. The carpet feels soft on your feet. The walk-in closet has a closet system installed making to most of the wall space it has to offer! The on-suite has a double vanity so you don't have to share and a great tub/shower combo to soak in. There are 2 other bedrooms upstairs with larger closets, great for offices or bedrooms! A good-sized bathroom is easily accessed from the hall. Outside you have a large lot that's partially fenced and a detached shed. This townhome is very convenient to downtown, 295, 64, and 95. Minutes from everything.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

4509 Bacova Club Ct, Henrico, VA 23059

UNDER CONSTRUCTION! Bradford Custom Homes in Woodson Hills at Bacova – a premier address in Glen Allen! Bacova Clubhouse, zero entry pool & playground are nestled in Woodson Hills. This Bradford Custom Homes home boasts 3700 sq. ft. of luxury living. Beautiful custom exterior w stone accents. 9 ft ceilings on first & second floor! Hardwood steps & engineered hardwood floors on main living areas & up hall! First floor guest suite & full bath, plus dining or study room. Beautiful sunroom opens onto patio. Designer Kitchen features Kitchen Aid appliance package, walk-in pantry, large island & bar space. Enter spacious owner’s retreat through double doors & enjoy 2 spacious walk-in closets, & spa-like bath. Large second floor loft! Third floor guest suite w full bath & large rec room. Built w Energy Efficient Systems including: Rinnai Tankless water Heater, Low-E windows, Trane 14 seer units. Full Sod & Irrigation! PLUS Home Owner’s Association provides Lawn maintenance! LOCATION! LOCATION! Located in the heart of Short Pump, surrounded by fine dining, shopping & entertainment. Easy access to 295 & 64. Located in a highly sought-after school district! Estimated comp. December 2021!
GLEN ALLEN, VA
Richmond.com

4083 Cedar Plains Rd, Goochland, VA 23153

Don't miss your opportunity to get a slice of the country living close to I-64, Charlottesville, Short Pump, James River, and Richmond. 2 acre lot has had soil work done for a 3 bedroom home. Come build your dream home today.
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond.com

11920 Montfort Cir, Henrico, VA 23059

This stunning one owner, 4-sided brick villa has been meticulously maintained and is in pristine condition! As you enter this elegant, yet comfortable home you will note the gleaming hardwoods, 9' ceilings, beautiful moldings, wide foyer and formal rooms with lovely trim work and tons of natural light. There is a gourmet kitchen boasting a butlers pantry, upgraded cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, huge island and breakfast area. The kitchen opens to a huge family room with a stacked stone gas fireplace. The Owners Suite offers a tray ceiling, dual walk-in closets and luxury en-suite. Upstairs you will find 2 additional bedrooms, a loft, 2 conditioned storage rooms, a bonus room and full bath. Additionally, this home offers a first floor laundry room, direct-entry finished garage, covered front porch and a raised patio that overlooks the private backyard! All this plus, exterior maintenance, yard maintenance, trash pick up, snow removal neighborhood amenities and more! Welcome Home!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

5514 County Dr, Prince George, VA 23842

PRICE REDUCED OVER $10,000. Have you been looking for a home, with acreage in a Rural area but you have been worried about not having HIGH SPEED INTERNET? Well look no further not only is this 1100 sqft home Adorable it offers 3 Bedrooms, A Newly Renovated Bathroom, Spacious Kitchen with New Cabinets, Countertops & a New Sink, New Gorgeous Life Proof Vinyl Plank Flooring, New Light Fixtures, Freshly Painted throughout AND it has wait for it...XFINITY High Speed Internet Service! Remember when I said it has acreage, it has 1.11 acres which shows that its large enough for all this...playset, Chicken & Rooster coops, Rabbit Cages, 3 Vegetable Gardens, Fruit Trees & a 10x16 shed and so much more. Seller has 2-Blink exterior Wireless Cameras, Wireless Vehicle Loop Detector for the driveway, Speed Queen Washer & Dryer that is only 3 yrs old which will all convey along with the 10x16 Detached Shed (although no known defects will convey as is) I know you don't want this one to get away, so schedule your showing today!
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

9715 Old Stage Rd, Prince George, VA 23875

Great rancher located within minutes of all major roads on over 2 acres of land with a large wired detached garage. House features 2 bedrooms, and 1 bath with a walk in shower. Living room has hardwood floors and fireplace with gas logs. Kitchen is very large and is an eat in kitchen, refrigerator, washer & dryer conveys. Oh YES - has a wonderful heated and cooled sun room on the rear of the home for that extra comfort during ther evenings to sit and enjoy nature. Home has been well maintained, and has a conventional septic system.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

11121 Carriage House Ln, Amelia, VA 23002

**Like new construction without the wait.*** The unique craftsmanship in this home makes it a MUST SEE! This pristine 2015 built home, on just over 2 acres, has the appeal of an open floor plan with a 12' family room ceiling and the privacy of living on a cul-de-sac. The kitchen includes double ovens, granite counter tops, cooktop, spacious pantry and plenty of counter and cabinet space. The brick accent in eat-in dining area adds to the character of this house. The back patio is perfect for entertaining or enjoying a quiet cup of morning coffee. The primary bathroom includes a huge double headed tile shower with separate his and her vanities which leads to the grand walk-in-closet. The two car garage leading to the mudroom in the home adds another convenience to this well planned out space.
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

3920 W Autumn Dr, Dinwiddie, VA 23803

Welcome home to this immaculate all brick, ranch home on a spacious lot in the Chestnut Garden neighborhood of North Dinwiddie Co! The kitchen leads to the large deck that offers plenty of space for entertaining family & friends. The deck overlooks a private, fully fenced backyard providing security for your four-legged friends! The large living room has a vaulted ceiling, brick wood burning fireplace & ceiling fan. The fireplace & stove could easily be converted to propane by connecting to the propane tank that fuels the hot water heater. The tank is located underground in the backyard. With exterior access, the utility room includes W/D & storage above. Just down the hall, the primary bedroom includes carpet, closet, & en-suite bath. 2 additional bedrooms offer carpet & closet that share the hall bath w/ tub/shower combo. The combination of the fully floored attic, detached shed, & tall crawlspace provide ample storage. Located minutes away from public boat launches & great fishing on Lake Chesdin & the Appomattox River! Hiking trails & state parks provide hiking, camping, and other recreational opportunities for the outdoor enthusiast. Schedule your showings today!
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA

