This Is Not a Drill—These Beauty Advent Calendars From Charlotte Tilbury, L’Occitane, & NYX Are On Major Sale

By Alicia Kort, Summer Cartwright, Elizabeth Denton and Valeriya Chupinina
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JC6NS_0btIcm8h00

Alright, hear me out—I know it’s only November, but you should order your holiday beauty advent calendars now. If you wait until December, your faves might be sold out and that’s not the way you want to start the holiday season.

The secret about beauty advent calendars is that they’re great deals. Whether want to try your go-to skincare brand’s entire product line or do a mix-and-match of famously good beauty products, you can get 12 or 24 items for a fraction of the full retail price. Plus, they’re fun. If you have a collector’s mindset or get a burst of serotonin whenever you unbox one item, you should definitely add an advent calendar to your cart. It’s basically 24 days of presents to yourself (or the loved one you gift it to).

We rounded up the best beauty advent calendars that are either available right at this very moment or can be pre-ordered. And because we love finding amazing deals, we found a few advent calendars that you will literally save hundreds of dollars on—we’re not kidding. Scroll down to find out which ones we’re talking about. We also found some budget-friendly advent calendars that are under $20, which are perfect early holiday gifts.

The advent calendars below encompass the wide range of beauty products out there, from nail polish to skincare. No matter what you’re into, you can get a set that’ll fuel your obsession. And you’ll want to keep an eye on this list—we’ll be updating it periodically leading up to peak advent calendar season .

L’Occitane Classic Advent Calendar Gift Set

When it comes to soothing dry, cracked winter skin, L’Occitane’s selections of lotions, balms, and creams go unmatched. That’s why its advent calendar is a must-have this season. It comes with 24 of the brand’s iconic skincare products, including lip balms, soaps, shampoos, and more. Valued at $129, you can save nearly $50 and get it for $80 when you shop at Nordstrom.

L’Occitane Classic Advent Calendar Gift… $80 Buy Now

Amazon Premium Beauty Advent Calendar

Amazon Premium Beauty Advent Calendar $62.65 Buy Now

In Amazon’s Premium Beauty Advent Calendar you’ll find an incredible surprise each day from Amazon Premium Beauty’s storefront. You can expect a curated selection of high-end products from all your favorite beauty brands. From Marvis toothpaste to Moroccanoil, explore the site’s beauty advent calendar before it sells out.

Alo Yoga Wellness Calendar

Alo Yoga Wellness Calendar $255 Buy Now

Now on sale, this advent calendar is packed with 24 days worth of skincare, activewear, and wellness goodies. The perfect holiday gift for the yoga and wellness lover in your life.

12 Days of Kate Advent Calendar

12 Days of Kate Advent Calendar $399 Buy Now

Worth over $835, this advent calendar bundles cult-favorite products with newer SKUs to bring you the most beautiful skin ever.

Charlotte Tilbury’s Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars

Charlotte Tilbury’s Diamond Chest of… $200 Buy Now

Get a cheeky collection of both makeup and skincare must-haves from the iconic Charlotte Tilbury herself — that magic cream goes for $100!

Beauty Bio 12 Days of Glow Beauty Advent Calendar

Beauty Bio 12 Days of Glow Beauty… $125 Buy Now

Snag deluxe minis of your favorite skincare products and some never before seen minis that are sure to keep skin glowing and hydrated.

Beekman 1802 Time Capsule Advent Calendar

Beekman 1802 Time Capsule Advent… $120 Buy Now

Deluxe skincare minis that are sure to keep you guessing every day until Christmas — what do you think will be in your Beekman 1802 advent calendar?

Rituals 3D Advent Deluxe Calendar

Take the holiday season one day at a time with advent calendar valued at over $213.50. It boasts shower products, a scrub glove and a number of mini candles. This is the perfect gift for the person who has a hard time relaxing in November and December.

Rituals 3D Advent Deluxe Calendar $100 Buy Now

Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar

Fans of the doctor’s buzzy skincare will go crazy for this 24-piece advent calendar . Grab the cutest minis of favorites such as the Cleanser, Face Mask and Clarifying Face Cream.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Avent Calendar $560 Buy Now

Peace, Love, Florence Advent Calendar

This Peace, Love, Florence Advent Calendar is only $129 right now, when originally it’s $162? This is a gift set totally worth buying, in my opinion. It’s on sale ahead of the holidays? Grab it while it’s hot.

Peace, Love, Florence Advent Calendar $129 Buy Now

Charlotte’s Beauty Dreams & Secrets

Charlotte Tilbury stans will go crazy for this 12-piece makeup and skincare set . It includes the brand new and exclusive Pillow Talk Color Chameleon easy-to-use eyeshadow pencil. A $283 value!

Charlotte’s Beauty Dreams & Secrets $200 Buy Now

Glossybox ‘Surprise Me’ Advent Calendar

How does the opportunity to test 25+ beauty essentials from the likes of Glow Recipe, Elemis, and Medik8 sound to you? How about the ability to buy something for $168 when it’s actually worth $550? The correct answer is: amazing. Obviously, a gift set like this is a hot commodity. It sold out last year, so hop on it before it’s too late.

Glossybox ‘Surprise Me’ Advent Calendar $168 Buy Now

Olive & June 8 Nights of Mani Magic

Advent Calendars don’t have to be specific for Christmas—nor should they be. This Hanukkah-inspired set includes six mini polishes and six sticker packs that make for a seriously bright buy.

Olive & June 8 Nights of Mani Magic $48 Buy Now

Olive & June 25 Days of Mani Magic Advent Calendar

With this 25-day pack, you get $111 worth of manicure essentials for nearly half the cost. It includes nine miniature nail polishes as well as seven miniature sticker packs. Your house is about to be the best salon on the block.

Olive & June 25 Days of Mani Magic… $60 Buy Now

NYX Professional Makeup Gimme Super Stars!

NYX has gathered up its most popular products for this star-studded advent calendar . We don’t even know what’s in this advent calendar, but NYX has teased that it will feature full-sizes…

GIMME SUPER STARS! HOLIDAY ADVENT… $30 Buy Now

SpaLife Fizzle All The Way Bath Bomb Advent Calendar

For this stressful season, add a little self-care and joy to your life with 12 days of surprise bath bombs . Each bath bomb is a different color and a unique scent.

Buy: SpaLife Fizzle All The Way Bath Bomb Advent Calendar $14.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458tLL_0btIcm8h00

Comments / 0

