Skin Care

15 Beauty Advent Calendars That Surprisingly Haven’t Sold Out Yet

By Alicia Kort, Summer Cartwright, Elizabeth Denton and Valeriya Chupinina
 4 days ago
Alright, hear me out—I know it’s only September and we’re just getting to Halloween, but you should order your December beauty advent calendars now. If you wait until November, your faves might be sold out and that’s not the way you want to start the holiday season.

The secret about beauty advent calendars is that they’re great deals. Whether want to try your go-to skincare brand’s entire product line or do a mix-and-match of famously good beauty products, you can get 12 or 24 items for a fraction of the full retail price. Plus, they’re fun. If you have a collector’s mindset or get a burst of serotonin whenever you unbox one item, you should definitely add an advent calendar to your cart. It’s basically 24 days of presents to yourself (or the loved one you gift it to).

We founded up the best beauty advent calendars that are either available right at this very moment or can be pre-ordered. And because we love finding amazing deals, we found a few advent calendars that you will literally save hundreds of dollars on—we’re not kidding. Scroll down to find out which ones we’re talking about. We also found some budget-friendly advent calendars that are under $20, which are perfect early holiday gifts.

The advent calendars below encompass the wide range of beauty products out there, from nail polish to skincare. No matter what you’re into, you can get a set that’ll fuel your obsession. And you’ll want to keep an eye on this list—we’ll be updating it periodically leading up to peak advent calendar season .

Rituals 3D Advent Deluxe Calendar

Take the holiday season one day at a time with advent calendar valued at over $213.50. It boasts shower products, a scrub glove and a number of mini candles. This is the perfect gift for the person who has a hard time relaxing in November and December.



Rituals 3D Advent Deluxe Calendar $112

Buy Now

Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar

Fans of the doctor’s buzzy skincare will go crazy for this 24-piece advent calendar . Grab the cutest minis of favorites such as the Cleanser, Face Mask and Clarifying Face Cream.



Dr. Barbara Sturm Avent Calendar $590

Buy Now

Benefit Cosmetics Mini Sincerely Yours, Beauty Advent Calendar Set

This huge value selling for just under $65 is undoubtedly a good deal, but knowing this calendar’s contents makes it even better. You get 24 different products, including the brand’s popular mascaras, bronzers, blushes, and more.



Benefit! Cosmetics Sincerely Yours… $65

Buy Now

Peace, Love, Florence Advent Calendar

This Peace, Love, Florence Advent Calendar is only $129 right now, when originally it’s $162? This is a gift set totally worth buying, in my opinion. It’s on sale ahead of the holidays? Grab it while it’s hot.



Peace, Love, Florence Advent Calendar $129

Buy Now

OPI Holiday Celebration Collection Advent Calendar

Mani fans, get ready. This massive 25-shade advent calendar is going to make your jaw drop. You get brights, holographics, nudes and glitters in GelColor, Infinite Shine, and Nail Lacquer formulas.



OPI Holiday Celebration Collection… $69.90

Buy Now

Charlotte’s Beauty Dreams & Secrets

Charlotte Tilbury stans will go crazy for this 12-piece makeup and skincare set . It includes the brand new and exclusive Pillow Talk Color Chameleon easy-to-use eyeshadow pencil. A $283 value!



Charlotte’s Beauty Dreams & Secrets $200

Buy Now

The Body Shop Love Big Advent Calendar

Indulge your body’s senses by purchasing this advent calendar from The Body Shop. It’s got everything you need for some real self care, including scrubs, sheet masks, and lotions: there’s 25 of them for you to try.



The Ulta Love Big Advent Calendar $89.99

Buy Now

Glossybox ‘Surprise Me’ Advent Calendar

How does the opportunity to test 25+ beauty essentials from the likes of Glow Recipe, Elemis, and Medik8 sound to you? How about the ability to buy something for $99 when it’s actually worth $550? The correct answer is: amazing. Obviously, a gift set like this is a hot commodity. It sold out last year, so hop on it before it’s too late.



Glossybox ‘Surprise Me’ Advent Calendar $99

Buy Now

Olive & June 8 Nights of Mani Magic

Advent Calendars don’t have to be specific for Christmas—nor should they be. This Hanukkah-inspired set includes six mini polishes and six sticker packs that make for a seriously bright buy.



Olive & June 8 Nights of Mani Magic $48

Buy Now

Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar

Fans of the doctor's buzzy skincare will go crazy for this 24-piece advent calendar . Grab the cutest minis of favorites such as the Cleanser, Face Mask and Clarifying Face Cream.



Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar $495

Buy Now

Olive & June 25 Days of Mani Magic Advent Calendar

With this 25-day pack, you get $111 worth of manicure essentials for nearly half the cost. It includes nine miniature nail polishes as well as seven miniature sticker packs. Your house is about to be the best salon on the block.



Olive & June 25 Days of Mani Magic… $60

Buy Now

NYX Professional Makeup Gimme Super Stars!

NYX has gathered up its most popular products for this star-studded advent calendar . We don’t even know what’s in this advent calendar, but NYX has teased that it will feature full-sizes…



GIMME SUPER STARS! HOLIDAY ADVENT… $60

Buy Now

SpaLife Fizzle All The Way Bath Bomb Advent Calendar

For this stressful season, add a little self-care and joy to your life with 12 days of surprise bath bombs . Each bath bomb is a different color and a unique scent.

Buy: SpaLife Fizzle All The Way Bath Bomb Advent Calendar $14.99

Ciaté London Mini Mani Month 2022

You don’t only need to celebrate the holiday season with skincare and makeup advent calendars. This nail polish calendar includes 22 mini polishes, one full-size, a primer and a keepsake illustration. It’s a perfect gift for the person who always has their nails done.



MINI MANI MONTH 2022 $65

Buy Now

ChapStick Holiday Storybook Holiday Flavored Lip Balm Gift Set

Alright, this isn’t quite an advent calendar, but if you use self-control, you can pull one ChapStick out of this pouch every day for 10 days straight . Enjoy holiday-icious flavors like Candy Cane and Holiday Cocoa.

Buy: ChapStick Holiday Storybook Holiday Flavored Lip Balm Gift Set $11.70

