ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA) – On Sunday, the Aliso Viejo community came together to remember and honor a local Marine, one of the 13 fallen service members killed in the airport suicide bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, in August. Marine Staff Sergeant Taylor Hoover, killed in Kabul, Afghanistan, and his fiancee, Nicole Weiss. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Taylor Hoover was an 11 year veteran of the military. He grew up in Utah and lived in Aliso Viejo with his fiancee. “Taylor was one of a kin. He’s somebody that’s not of this earth,” Nicole Weiss, Hoover’s fiancee said. Weiss said that the 31-year-old Marine was...

ALISO VIEJO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO