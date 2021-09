ICYMI: Secretary Granholm Visited Maine and New Hampshire to Tour Renewable Energy Infrastructure. WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm traveled to Maine and New Hampshire to join U.S. Senator Angus King, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan, and U.S. Representative Chris Pappas to tour renewable energy facilities across New England and emphasize the benefits of clean energy research and development. Secretary Granholm’s visit highlighted the investments in the recently Senate-passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and the President’s Build Back Better Agenda that will create clean energy jobs, combat climate change, and create more resilient and healthier communities in Maine, New Hampshire, and across the country.

