A Guiding Light: Friends, Family, and Faculty Remember Daniel Gallagher ’00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the city of Pittsburgh mourns the loss of Tunch Ilkin, a celebration of life service was held Tuesday in the South Hills. Ilkin died on Saturday, just three months after announcing his retirement to focus on his battle with ALS. The service was held at the South Hills Bible Chapel in McMurray. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Ilkin was a spiritual person. His faith was very important to him, and so was his family, who spoke at the service. His wife Karen held back tears as she honored her husband. “The Tunch that you loved that was in the public eye was the same man at home — a kind compassionate man who loves Jesus,” she said. He had the unique ability to put everyone else first, which is why he was so loved by so many. Ilkin had an illustrious football and broadcasting career but also had an illustrious life by helping so many. Memorial donations can be made with the Light of Life Rescue Mission.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO