Obituaries

A Guiding Light: Friends, Family, and Faculty Remember Daniel Gallagher ’00

By Janelle Hill
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Gallagher was, in a word, determined. The 2000 accounting graduate had dreamed of working on Wall Street since childhood. Just months after receiving his diploma from DeSales, the New Jersey native with the curly red hair and signature smile made his dream a reality, accepting a position with Cantor Fitzgerald on the 104th floor of the World Trade Center.

From Tragedy to Triumph: Remembering 9/11 at DSU Virtual Scholar Series

On the morning of September 11, 2001, no one knew the tragedy that would unfold, or how it would test the strength of our country and its people. In remembrance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, members of the DSU community came together during a moving Virtual Scholar Series to share how their lives were shaped by the tragedy, and to remember those who were killed during the attacks, including alumnus Daniel Gallagher '00.
SOCIETY
