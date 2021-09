NEW from THE TRACE: As students return, schools hope investments in mental health will also curb violence. The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, but the new school year means young people are again headed into their classrooms, many bringing trauma from the economic and social dislocations of the past year. With that in mind, the federal government, states, and many school districts are dedicating money — including funds from the American Rescue Plan — toward resources that aim to help students feel better, like guidance counselors and crisis mitigation programs. Every state that sought ARP education funds — 48 states and Washington, D.C. — included plans to expand access to mental and behavioral health support in its request. And while students with mental health diagnoses are more likely to be victims of violence than to hurt someone else, lowering stress levels and helping students cope with trauma could keep students from considering violent acts. Chip Brownlee has more on the nationwide shift in resource allocation to include student well-being as a means of violence prevention.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO