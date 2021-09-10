CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering The Mission To Intercept Flight 93 On 9/11; The Post-9/11 'Forever War'

By Public Editor
NPR
 8 days ago

After the attacks on the World Trade towers and the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, Lt. Gen. Marc Sasseville and his colleagues at the National Guard learned of a fourth hijacked plane — Flight 93 — still in progress. That's when they sprung into action. Sasseville joins us. And, we...

New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
CBS News

Fighter pilots recall mission to take down Flight 93 on 9/11

After two fighter pilots watched two planes hit the World Trade Center 20 years ago, they scrambled into their F-16s knowing that it might be their last mission. The Air National Guard pilots, Lieutenant General Marc Sasseville and Heather Penney, had no time to spare. The country was under attack. They knew of at least one plane still in the sky that was flying low. It was United Flight 93.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Chesire Herald

Editorial: Remembering 9/11

It almost doesn’t seem possible. Could it be that two decades have passed since hundreds of millions of Americans awoke to news that a plane had crashed into the side of the World Trade Center in New York? Could it be that for a whole new generation of children, Sept. 11 is simply a topic of conversation to be discussed and debated in class, rather than a transformative moment burned forever into memory?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
haysfreepress.com

Remembering 9-11: Locals reflect on a day war was waged on American soil

If you’re old enough, most of us remember where we were twenty years ago on Sept. 11 when two jets were taken hostage and flown into New York City’s Twin Towers. We asked some of our local readers for their memories of 9-11 and here’s what they shared. Kristen McDaniel.
POLITICS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Remembering Those Lost in the Wars After the 9/11 Attacks on America

Americans will pause Saturday to remember the lives lost 20 years after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. In North Texas, volunteers with Carry the Load turned out at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. A National Day of Service and Remembrance was held at 65 national cemeteries across the country to honor and remember the lives lost in the wars that followed as a direct result of the attack on America.
DALLAS, TX
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Remembering the 40 heroes who were aboard Flight 93 on 9/11

Since 2001, a great deal of attention has been paid to the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center and The Pentagon. But less so for Flight 93. The U.S. Capitol was the likely target of where hijackers had planned to crash the plane. Instead, passengers and crew forced the plane down in Shanksville, Pennsylvania — now an important touchstone site in the community. William Brangham reports.
POLITICS
The War Horse

Point of Impact: An Untold Story of Escape From the Pentagon on 9/11 and the Forever Wars That Followed

Bobby Hogue woke up on his office floor covered in jet fuel. Thick black smoke consumed the room, dancing in a searing amber glow. Hogue’s head and ears pounded. His body throbbed with pain. As he pulled himself to his feet, the reality unfolding around him began to sink in. Through a crack in the floor, he could see a raging inferno on the deck below. He yelled out to his three office mates. All of them were injured, one so concussed he could barely move. Hogue stumbled to the only door in the office and pulled the handle with all of his strength. The explosion had wedged the door shut. They were trapped.
MILITARY
The Guardian

How 9/11 led the US to forever wars, eroded rights – and insurrection

Over the past few weeks, the Biden administration has launched drone strikes against suspected terrorist targets in Somalia and Afghanistan, based on congressional authority dating to September 2001. This week, five terror suspects have been in court for pre-trial hearings now entering their ninth year in Guantánamo Bay, which opened its prison gates in January 2002.
U.S. POLITICS
whmi.com

Slotkin And Rogers Remember 9/11, Discuss War On Terror

8th District Congresspersons' past and present shared memories of the September 11th attacks and the following war on terror at a special event, Thursday. Democrat Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin took part in a panel discussion with former Congressman Mike Rogers, a Republican, at Oakland University’s Center for Civic Engagement. Rogers joined from Washington D.C. over Zoom. The two exchanged their experiences of the 9/11 attacks, with Rogers being a then-freshman Congressman in Washington D.C.and Slotkin being a second day graduate student at Columbia University in New York City. Both Representatives made notions towards how united the country had become following the attacks unlike in recent years.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thenevadaindependent.com

9/11: Remembering the brave heroes on United Flight 93

For the better part of the last 20 years I would reflect on 9/11 through the lens of my job. By the fall of 2001, I was already a Marine Corps infantry sergeant deployed to the Mediterranean for six months aboard a US Navy ship. On September 11th, 2001 I was conducting peacekeeping operations in Kosovo. That first day was especially significant for me, not because I saw it happening live (I didn't actually see the videos for a few days because the remote location where I was located didn't have a TV), but rather because it was the first time I heard celebratory gunfire overseas as a number of foreign people celebrated our tragedy. For the next 17 years and until my 20-year career in the Marine Corps was completed, I would think back to that day and question if I was doing everything I could to protect our nation, to keep events like that from happening again.
MILITARY
KATV

Little Rock remembers 9/11 with War Memorial stair climb

It’s been twenty years since nearly three thousand people lost their lives due to the terrorist attack on 9/11. Arkansans took to the War Memorial Stadium to walk 2,071 steps Saturday for the 9/11 memorial stair climb. The tribute to first responders who lost their lives on 9/11 has been functioning for 3 years.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Murkowski remembers 9/11 and expresses gratitude to war veterans

This year’s 9/11 anniversary is more significant as it is just days after America ended its longest war, the 20-year conflict in Afghanistan, Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Friday. Murkowski said that many Americans still vividly recall the events from 9/11. “Across our nation, we pause to remember the impact of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Woonsocket Call

Requiem For The Post-9/11 Wars, And Those To Come

By the time I made it to what had been the Twin Towers only hours before, workers, police and the military were all over the massive crater. The contrast between the hell on earth and the bright blue skies was surreal.
POLITICS
defense.gov

Nation Remembers Courage of Heroes Killed on Flight 93 on 9/11

Sailors of the amphibious transport dock (LPD) USS Arlington, LPD USS New York, and LPD USS Somerset, as well as others, attended an observance today at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, for the heroes of United Flight 93, which crashed at 10:03 a.m., Sept. 11, 2001. The...
MILITARY
ABC News

Study criticizes post-9/11 reliance on war-zone contractors

Up to half of the $14 trillion spent by the Pentagon since 9/11 went to for-profit defense contractors, a study released Monday found. While much of this money went to weapons suppliers, the research is the latest to point to the dependence on contractors for war-zone duties as contributing to mission failures in Afghanistan in particular.
MILITARY

