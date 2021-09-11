Sept. 10: SPO vs VAN

Don’t tell my bosses this, but I am a terrible negotiator. Now that I’ve laid those cards on the table, I admit to not understanding why teams and RFAs cannot sort their business out before the start of training camp. It seems avoidable and bad for relationships. I get the concept of needing “pressure points,” but they’ve got a whole summer to negotiate these deals, and the situation does not seem that complicated. Players don’t have much leverage, teams need them in the lineup...great, let’s figure this out. If we’re gonna end up somewhere -- and you almost always are: Kailer Yamamoto isn’t sitting out the 2021-22 hockey season -- can’t we find a way there sooner?

