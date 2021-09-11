CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Worth:” The aftermath of 9/11 told 20 years later

By Tegan Ruhl
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“How much is life worth?” This is the ringing question in Netflix’s new movie “Worth.”. “Worth” is the trending Netflix original based on the true story of lawyer Kenneth Feinberg. Feinberg oversaw the compensation of the 9/11 victims. The movie follows Feinberg, played by Michael Keaton, as he takes on...

Remembering 9/11: 20 years later

My college roommates and I lived together — all 20 or, like me, nearing 21 years old — in a nice house a few blocks from then-Albertson College of Idaho, in Caldwell. It seems strange to think about now, but back in 2001 we had one phone number and four phones. Mine was a heavy black rotary from the ’50s — the kind you could slam on the cradle — and it had a god-awful piercing ring, which woke me up on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001.
9/11 twenty years later

The gut-wrenching screams, and most frightening of all, a chaotic collapse. These images stick with all of us as we approach the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center collapse. I was my son’s exact age when Al-Qaeda and a few airliner jets forever altered the future. Mrs. Boylan’s seventh...
‘The Humans’ reveals first look at family drama and surprise Showtime debut date

Among the most anticipated November releases for awards watchers is “The Humans,” Stephen Karam’s theatrical adaptation of his Tony Award-winning play with an all-star cast that includes Richard Jenkins, Steven Yeun, Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, June Squibb, and Jayne Houdyshell, who reprises her Tony Award-winning role from the stage. On Friday, A24 released the first trailer for “The Humans” after its successful debut at the Toronto International Film Festival with a bit of news attached: in addition to a theatrical debut on November 24, “The Humans” will also premiere on Showtime on the same date. The timing is fitting for the...
9/11, 20 Years Later: The Director with No Plan

It was a sunny Tuesday morning as Joe Michaels, then director of the Today Show, prepared for a live concert at Rockefeller Center. A helicopter was in the sky, a camera was on the roof of 30 Rock and the crew was in place. Al Roker was talking to guests...
9/11 Truthers, 20 Years Later

On September 11, 2001, practically everyone in the world with access to a television shared perhaps the most impactful experience of our generation. We watched countless people dying, live onscreen; ranging from hundreds in the blink of an eye when a plane struck, to one at a time as jumpers escaped the flames, to thousands over the span of a few seconds during an act of de-engineering violence that might well never again be witnessed. Conspiracy theories were unfortunately inevitable, and they began appearing that very same day, and each would have been laughable as kindergarten-level foolishness were it not for the fact that intelligent adults actually believed them. Over the subsequent years as investigations exhaustively proved the complete picture behind the live broadcast horrors, less and less — and finally zero — room was left for the false alternate explanations, and common logic would dictate that the conspiracy theories would have been squeezed out and vanished. But they did not. In fact, they flourished. And today, 20 years later, they are — in direct contradiction to all that is rational — as strong as ever.
'Roots' Star Ben Vereen’s 2 Children Passed Away before Him — Inside His Kids’ Early Deaths

American entertainer Ben Vereen has enjoyed a stellar career as an actor, but he has experienced tragedy in his personal life after losing two of his children to early deaths. American actor Ben Vereen is one of the most accomplished and versatile entertainers. He is famous for his legendary performances, which have transcended time and have become part of the nation's artistic legacy.
Fox News Anchor Walks Out After Restaurant Requests Photo ID With Vaccine Card

Fox News host Bill Hemmer said Monday that he had walked out of a restaurant in New York City after employees asked to see a photo ID along with his COVID-19 vaccination card. “I popped into a restaurant three weeks ago,” he said during a segment on the city requiring proof of vaccination for many indoor activities, including dining. “I said, ‘I don’t have my vaccination card, but I do have an app,’ so I downloaded that and I showed it to them. And they said, ‘Sir, can we see something with your name on it?’”
Kelly Ripa Looks Stunning in a Selfie in the Beach

Kelly Ripa isn’t backing down as a stunning sunset beach snap of her and husband Mark ConsuelosGets attention. Talk show queen, 50 years old, is fresh from a beautiful beach shot with her husband of 1996. This comes as the beloved couple makes headlines by acknowledging their “empty nest” Situation.
This Former Child Star Just Revealed How She Lost Her $17 Million Fortune

Hayley Mills was one of Hollywood's most famous child actors of the 1960s. She starred in some of the era's biggest films, including That Darn Cat! and The Parent Trap, which turned then-14-year-old Mills into a major star. It also should have given her a major payday, but as Mills recounts in her new memoir Forever Young, which comes out on Sept. 7, she was shocked to find herself nearly penniless at the age of 21, after starring in more than a dozen movies. Read on to find out how Mills, now 75, was nearly broke and about her decade-long fight to get her money back.
Gabby Petito: Police reveal fears for missing YouTuber - ‘It’s possible something very bad has happened here’

Police investigating the disappearance of YouTuber Gabby Petito on a cross-country van tour with her fiance admit “something very bad” may have happened to her.Ms Petito, 22, of Long Island, hasn’t been seen since she checked out of a Salt Lake City hotel on August 24 with her partner Brian Laundrie.The couple had been documenting their trip across the United States on their YouTube channel Nomadic Statik, but fears grew for Ms Petito’s safety when she failed to contact her family for several weeks.They reported her missing on September 11.Mr Laundrie has returned to his home in North Port, Florida,...
Another Clue – Missing YouTuber Gabby Petito’s Friend Comes Forward With Major Inconsistency!

Another clue has been uncovered in the disappearance of Gabby Petito, and things are looking even more suspicious. As we’ve been reporting, the YouTuber was reported missing last weekend, and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest in the case. The couple had been traveling across the country together and living in a van, which Brian drove — alone — back to his family’s home in Florida shortly before Gabby’s family reported her disappearance.
Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
