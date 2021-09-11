“Worth:” The aftermath of 9/11 told 20 years later

On September 11, 2001, practically everyone in the world with access to a television shared perhaps the most impactful experience of our generation. We watched countless people dying, live onscreen; ranging from hundreds in the blink of an eye when a plane struck, to one at a time as jumpers escaped the flames, to thousands over the span of a few seconds during an act of de-engineering violence that might well never again be witnessed. Conspiracy theories were unfortunately inevitable, and they began appearing that very same day, and each would have been laughable as kindergarten-level foolishness were it not for the fact that intelligent adults actually believed them. Over the subsequent years as investigations exhaustively proved the complete picture behind the live broadcast horrors, less and less — and finally zero — room was left for the false alternate explanations, and common logic would dictate that the conspiracy theories would have been squeezed out and vanished. But they did not. In fact, they flourished. And today, 20 years later, they are — in direct contradiction to all that is rational — as strong as ever.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO