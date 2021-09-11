5-year-old does jumping jacks in 20 states to raise money for sick children

CEDAR CITY — A 5-year-old boy stopped twice in Southern Utah this week to do 20 jumping jacks at each place. Tuesday morning, Jude Cavagnuolo and his parents made a 10-minute visit to Cedar City’s landlocked lighthouse located in the Providence Center, where Jude did a set of the calisthenic exercises. About an hour later, he did 20 more at the giant metal spider with a face made of license plates that looms over a roundabout in downtown St. George.