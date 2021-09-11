Phillies designate Vince Velasquez for assignment
The Phillies made a few roster moves before Saturday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. Right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez was designated for assignment, marking the end of his time in the Phillies organization. Velasquez had been on a rehab assignment with Lehigh Valley after landing on the injured list in August with a middle finger blister. He has enough service time to reject a minor-league assignment, so Velasquez will most likely become a free agent after he clears waivers.www.philliesnation.com
