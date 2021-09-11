Phillies designate Vince Velasquez for assignment

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is not in the lineup for Tuesday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs, despite the team having been off Monday. Ahead of Tuesday’s tilt, manager Joe Girardi told the collective media, including Jack McCaffery of The Delco Times, that Realmuto continues to manage right shoulder inflammation. After Sunday’s game, Realmuto received an injection in the ailing shoulder, and the Phillies are hopeful that the three-time All-Star will be able to return to the lineup Wednesday. Of course, last night they probably hoped he would be good to go for the series opener.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO