There has been plenty of talk about Sam Darnold now having the weapons around him in Carolina that he lacked with the Jets. McCaffrey is his Howitzer. The do-it-all back was limited to three games last year because of multiple injuries — a high ankle sprain, shoulder and quadriceps. McCaffrey is now back and poised to regain the form he showed in 2019, when he became the third player in NFL history to go over 1,000 yards in both rushing and receiving, joining Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO