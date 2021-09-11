CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

VIDEO: 9/11 Rememberance in Bartlesville

By Sunrise Reporter
bartlesvilleradio.com
 6 days ago

A few hundred citizens came together at Tower Center at Unity Square on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks at a variety of events on Saturday. The memorial, presented by the Lowe Family Young Scholars, began promptly at 9 a.m. The program featured a presentation of the colors by the Bartlesville Fire Department, the National Anthem presented by the Oklahoma Wesleyan University Chorale, the American Legion Honor Guard’s 21-gun salute and the retirement of an American flag by the St. John Boy Scout Troop 5.

