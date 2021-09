The North Carolina volleyball team (6-0) defeated in-state opponent East Carolina (0-3) in three straight sets, continuing its hot start to the 2021 season. The Tar Heels started the game on fire, jumping out to a commanding 14-4 lead over ECU about halfway through the first set. ECU didn’t back down, however, as they cut the lead to as low as five points. Following this comeback, the Tar Heels held their opponents at bay and ended the set with two straight kills by senior Amanda Phegley to give UNC a 1-0 lead.

