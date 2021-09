Though it looks overcast and gloomy Friday morning, the weekend is shaping up to be a great one. A large and moist ocean system is spinning to the southeast of New England this morning. Had the system come a little bit closer to New England we would be looking at a windy rainstorm, but the front which brought the showers and some severe weather to the area yesterday has moved far enough east to act as a little kicker to this storm ― pushing it out to sea. This storm is close enough to bring clouds. This means although today is the least favorable of the next several days, with little to no sun and just an isolated risk of a spot shower, it could have been worse. With the winds coming in off the water, it will not be warm, and humidity levels have certainly fallen from the highs we experienced on Wednesday. Look for afternoon temperatures around 70 degrees.

