Anti Corrosion Coating Market: Potential Impact and analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic
Corrosion is the surface deterioration of metal within particular environment because of oxidation, moisture, salt spray etc. Anti- corrosion coating prevent the corrosion of metal by acting as a barrier between corrosive material and that metal. These coating are highly use for enhancing the sheet life and its usage. These sheet utilized by various industry ranging from marine oil & gas, industrial power generation, automotive and others. It is mostly use in shipbuilding and construction industry and its raw materials are derived from petroleum. The Global Anti-corrosion Coating market size is estimated to be USD 24.6 billion in 2020 and anticipated to reach USD 53.2 billion, at a CAGR OF 8.0%.
