Area communities plan special observances this Saturday on the 20th anniversary of 9 eleven. A few of those:. First responders, veterans and active military personnel from McCulloch County will meet at Walmart parking lot at 9:30 am. At 10:00 am they will begin a procession to the McCulloch County Courthouse. Following the procession at 11:30 am, the VFW Post 3234 will conduct a brief remembrance ceremony followed by a free meal for first responders.

MCCULLOCH COUNTY, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO