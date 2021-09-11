9/11 Remembered

Twenty years ago today, we awoke to a beautiful blue sky very much like it is today. It was clear without a cloud in sight or a foreshadowing of what was soon to come. The mild temperature and light breeze that day filled the air with the arrival of fall, summer winding down, fresh new beginnings, and back to school. Tragically what soon followed on that beautiful perfect peaceful morning would forever be etched in our memories and in our souls. Shocked to our very core, confused, and aghast, most of us prayed all that horrible day waiting for news, news of loved ones, news of explanation, news with some hope. The world as we knew it, life as we knew it, safety as we knew it, everything changed forever, changing all of us forever too.