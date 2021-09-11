A Current Tour Of Our New Rental House In Portland

The rental market in the neighborhood we wanted to be near was slim pickings and trying to secure one, sight unseen, from Lake Arrowhead became Brian’s daily mission (and source of stress). Moving states, during a pandemic, and not knowing where we were going to actually live made everything feel unsettled (and our kids were nervous about re-entering schools so we REALLY wanted to not couch surf for the first couple of months and instead make it feel like home asap). We originally got an adorable little bungalow closer to our school, but once we came up for a visit (after we had movers move a lot of our stuff in) we realized that the lack of yard and the proximity to heavy traffic was something that would be really hard for me (and the pups). After 2 years in the mountains, I need outdoor space without cars whizzing by (LA has permanently scarred me).