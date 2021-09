Following a loss to Caney, the Fredonia Yellowjackets will look to get back to even at home against Humboldt in our Game of the Week. The Yellowjackets could not contain the Bullpaps' vaunted running game, falling 49-18. However, head coach Marc Svaty is still confident in his team's chances against the Cubs, who lost to Ava (Mo.) 45-0 last week. Svaty said the Cubs will bring another skilled rushing attack into town.

FREDONIA, KS ・ 7 DAYS AGO