LEXINGTON - Beatrice couldn't have asked for a better start to 2021 -- They are a perfect 2-0 under Jeff Kezeor, having outscored their first two opponents 80-34. Last night, Beatrice left western Nebraska victorious, knocking off Lexington 33-13. Beatrice did exactly what they needed to on their opening drive, as they took 14 plays to go 77 yards, taking nearly eight minutes off the clock. After leading 13-0, Austin Burroughs made just about the only mistake all night, as he threw an interception to Minuteman cornerback Angel Molina, setting up the eventual Lexington score.

13 DAYS AGO