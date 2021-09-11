Court provides protection from DeSantis’ distorted views of our constitutional freedoms
Over the past weeks, rulings by judges at different levels of our judicial system have painted a damning portrait of our governor. In case after case they have found Gov. Ron DeSantis’ arguments patently unconvincing and his actions unconstitutional. In spite of his claims, his authoritarian attempts at twisting constitutional principles to further a partisan and deeply ideological agenda have consistently endeavored to make our state less free and less safe.www.villages-news.com
