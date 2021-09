The Cubs open their series in Philly with Rafael Ortega in center, Frank Schwindel at first, Ian Happ in left, and Willson Contreras behind the plate. Patrick Wisdom bats fifth at third, Alfonso Rivas is in right, David Bote is at second, and Sergio Alcántara is at short. Ortega and Wisdom had been powering the offense for a while, but both are in need of a big hit or three after falling off lately.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO