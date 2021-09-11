Twitch unleashes a lawsuit against two alleged hate raid organizers

In August we reported on efforts by streamers to call attention to hate raiding and other forms of harassment targeting Black, POC, and LGBT+ broadcasters on Twitch. The effort culminated in a one day boycott of the platform on September 1st, which we took part in; we even wrote some thoughts about the matter, arguing that while the boycott’s efforts were well-intended, it would likely take more than that for any major changes to be made, and we expressed worry that Twitch and its owning company Amazon would simply let the whole matter blow over.