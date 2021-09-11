CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Twitch unleashes a lawsuit against two alleged hate raid organizers

By Chris Neal
massivelyop.com
 6 days ago

In August we reported on efforts by streamers to call attention to hate raiding and other forms of harassment targeting Black, POC, and LGBT+ broadcasters on Twitch. The effort culminated in a one day boycott of the platform on September 1st, which we took part in; we even wrote some thoughts about the matter, arguing that while the boycott’s efforts were well-intended, it would likely take more than that for any major changes to be made, and we expressed worry that Twitch and its owning company Amazon would simply let the whole matter blow over.

massivelyop.com

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Twitch reveal plan to combat hate raids following #ADayOffTwitch protest

Twitch have issued a bit of a response to the rise of hate raids, informing streamers that they’re working on tools to combat the abuse. For the longest time, trolls have used bots on Twitch to try and get creators in trouble. More often than not, they’ll juice up a streamer’s follower number in a bid to get them suspended.
VIDEO GAMES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Twitch’s first measures against hate raids: report two users after being permanently banned

It has been difficult, but it seems that Twitch is beginning to crack down on disrespectful behavior and hate raids on its platform. After a strike by a large part of the community of content creators and their public, the platform has decided to sue two users for carrying out and participating in hate raids, especially directed at people of color and the LGBTQIA + community.
TWITCH
gamesindustry.biz

Twitch sues users over hate raids

Yesterday, streaming site Twitch filed a lawsuit against users who are allegedly behind recent hate raids. As reported by Wired, the complaint alleges that users "CruzzControl" and "CreatineOverdose" are responsible. The company said in the suit that Twitch has "zero tolerance for hateful conduct" and that it "values the diversity...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poc#Lgbt#Complaint#Mmo Fallout
dbltap.com

Twitch Streamers are Planning a 'Raid In' Protest Against Hate Raids, Inaction

The collection of streamers who sparked the original #TwitchDoBetter demonstrations announced a new tactic: a "raid in." Rek It, Raven (@RekItRaven)—simply known within the community as "Raven"—announced the decision on Wednesday, Sept. 8, in a short thread on their official Twitter account. "After careful consideration we are moving ahead with...
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

Twitch sues unnamed pair linked to 'hate raids'

Twitch is suing two users in US federal court, accusing them of orchestrating 'hate raids' spewing abuse at video game play streamers who are not white or straight. Users of Twitch, the world's biggest video game streaming site, staged a virtual walkout last week to voice outrage over barrages of racist, sexist and homophobic abuse on the platform.
LAW
journalistpr.com

Twitch Sues 2 Streamers After Alleged Hate Raids Incident

After the successful streamer strike was held earlier this month to protest Twitch’s continued failure to address the phenomenon of hate raids, the company dared to file a lawsuit against two young people they recognize as criminals persistently. Twitch initially reported that their raid feature was designed as a completely...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitch
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Amazon
marketresearchtelecast.com

Twitch sues two names behind hate attacks against its users

Twitch has recently sued two people for their role in hate-struggle organizations that specifically target people of color and LGBTI+ broadcasters. WIREDAccording to the news of , Twitch applied to the US District Court of Northern California to sue these two users. The lawsuit was filed against two Twitch users,...
LAW
TheDailyBeast

Black Workers Detail Horrific Racial Abuse in $30M Suit Against Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz has been slapped with a $30 million lawsuit by three Black former employees who allege colleagues in a California facility subjected them to a barrage of racist slurs, notes and drawings on their lockers, according to Insider. The lawsuit alleges the brutal treatment, which included being called the n-word repeatedly and having notes placed on their lockers that read “Quit or die [n-word],” continued from 2012 to 2018. According to the suit, the workers attempted to confront management but were told to “keep their heads down” and allegedly retaliated against. A press release from their attorneys said the employees were eventually “forced” out of work and “illegally” fired.
BUSINESS
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
kldjfb.xyz

An Indigenous TikTok user in the Amazon posted a video of herself eating beetle larva. Now she has 6 million followers.

TATUYO INDIGENOUS COMMUNITY, Brazil - In the middle of the Amazon forest, along the banks of the Rio Negro, a young woman in face paint was bored. The coronavirus pandemic had cut off the flow of visitors, further isolating this Indigenous village, accessible only by boat. So Cunhaporanga Tatuyo, 22, was passing her days, phone in hand, trying to learn the ways of TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
marketresearchtelecast.com

New defeat for Bolsonaro: Congress and the Supreme Court overturn the decree that made it difficult to control fake news

New defeat and twice for the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro. The controversial provisional measure that altered the civil framework of the internet and limited the ability of social networks to exclude content from their platforms no longer exists. The Supreme Court and Congress brought her down virtually simultaneously on Tuesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Her Daughter Was Kidnapped By Traffickers. So She Trafficked Herself.

When Asiya and her teenage daughter Marium were trying to re-enter Bangladesh from India in June, they were immediately detained. As Indian border officials questioned the 34-year-old and her 16-year-old daughter, the pair’s story stunned them, and then later, everyone in Bangladesh. Asiya willingly trafficked herself into India so that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NME

Streamlabs implements new Safe Mode to tackle hate raids on Twitch

Streamlabs has released a new Safe Mode designed to tackle Twitch hate raids after a large-scale streaming community boycott. Streamlabs is one of the most common tools for livestreaming, often being used to complement Twitch’s features with additional settings and support. As such, the new mode will be available to many in the streaming community, although many pointed out that the update did not come from Twitch itself.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy