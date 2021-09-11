CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRC 10 Review

Cover picture for the articleWhen we reviewed WRC 9 last year it was noted that Codemasters would be taking the reins of the official WRC license in 2023 meaning current custodians, Kylotonn, would have two more games left before leaving the series behind. WRC 10, then, is the first part of Kylotonn’s farewell tour and by all accounts they have taken a similar iterative approach to its development as it did last time out. That’s not a bad thing by any stretch as WRC 9 provides a pretty sturdy foundation. Our only real complaint last time out were wheel issues on launch, pot-luck multiplayer lobbies and a career mode that was a little bit staid.

Evans, Rovanpera log first 2022 Yaris WRC test miles

The factory Toyota drivers have been testing the all-new Rally1 Yaris in France as development of the Japanese marque's 2022 WRC challenger ramps up. Up until now testing has been conducted by Toyota's test driver Juho Hanninen, but this week's tarmac test in France, held near to the Monte Carlo rally route, saw Evans and Rovanpera take the wheel for the first time.
M-Sport reveals customer interest in new Puma WRC car

The British squad in conjunction with Ford has designed and developed the all-new Puma in accordance with the WRC’s Rally1 regulations shift that will see all cars fitted with a 100kW plug in hybrid system. After launching the car at July’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, the team has been conducting...
Review: WRC 10 goes balls out with some truly nostalgic rally memories

As the World Rally Championship series approaches its 50th anniversary, publisher Nacon and developer KT Racing go for fans’ nostalgia bones with one of if not the best entry in WRC yet. WRC 10 pays respect to the venerable racing category with a plethora of events taking place in key historic moments in the series’ history, not to mention an even better suite of options for the franchise’s now signature career mode.
Katsuta withdraws from WRC Acropolis Rally after co-driver emergency

Toyota confirmed this morning that the pair will withdraw from the Greek classic due to a family emergency for Williams that has required the Brit to return home immediately. Williams has been standing in as co-driver for Katsuta while regular co-driver Daniel Barritt recovers from a back injury sustained in Rally Estonia, that forced the pair to withdraw from the event prematurely.
M-Sport explains Suninen’s WRC shock departure

Suninen released a statement last month announcing his exit from the British squad last month which confirmed he would leave the team mid-season to pursue other challenges. The announcement arrived after a difficult split WRC2 and WRC campaign punctuated by high-profile opening stage crashes at Monte Carlo and Sardinia. While...
Neuville felt more mechanic than WRC driver in Acropolis Rally

The title contender's victory hopes were dashed after Stage 3 when his i20 initially suffered an electrical issue and then developed a power steering failure at a tyre fitting zone. Neuville copped a four-minute penalty for checking in at a time control 24 minutes late and then had to navigate...
WRC Greece: Rovanpera blitzes rivals to stretch lead over Tanak

The Finn won all three stages in the Greek mountains to stretch his 3.7 second overnight lead into a 21.4s advantage over Hyundai’s Ott Tanak, but had a lucky escape on the final morning stage when he clipped a bank at high speed.. Championship leader Sebastien Ogier started the day...
Nexl wins 2021 WRC eSports Grand Final, takes third title

After 13 qualifying rounds starting in February, a local Greek competition and an eight-stage semi-final process, Nexl has won the 2021 eSports WRC Championship, presented by Toyota Gazoo Racing. The competition is open to anyone with the official WRC game on PC, Xbox and PlayStation and it all came down...
WRC winner Markko Martin opens up on Tanak role and career

Martin competed in rallying’s top flight from 1997-2005 driving for factory Subaru, Ford and Peugeot teams, recording five wins and a career best third overall finish in the 2004 championship. The Estonian effectively retired from the sport after pulling out of the final four rounds of the 2005 season following...
Katsuta favours fourth WRC Toyota over full factory seat for 2022

The Japanese driver that has come through Toyota's junior driver programme has emerged as one of 2021's surprise packages, highlighted by a maiden WRC podium after finishing second at June's Safari Rally. In fact, up until an uncharacteristic crash at Rally Ypres last month, Katsuta was the only driver to...
Rovanpera in narrow lead after WRC Acropolis Rally day one

Kalle Rovanpera holds the narrowest of Acropolis Rally leads after an incident-packed day one of the World Rally Championship’s return to Greece. After 55.55 miles of rough gravel and changing conditions following heavy pre-event rain, Toyota’s 20-year-old Finnish phenom takes a 3.7sec lead over Hyundai’s Ott Tanak into day two. Rovanpera’s teammate, Sebastien Ogier, is only 0.2sec back in third, despite running first on the road and playing “road sweeper” in his Yaris WRC.
The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

The Acropolis Rally is regarded as one of rallying’s jewels in the crown. It’s not for the faint hearted, it’s tough on driver and car, but the unique challenge can be the making of a rally driver. Returning to the World Rally Championship after eight years away, Motorsport.com has picked...
WRC Greece: Ogier leads Evans in Athens Super Special

The championship leader put on a spectacular yet slick performance to chalk up a stage win by 0.6s from Toyota team-mate and title rival Elfyn Evans. The rally’s return after eight years away from the WRC began with a fan friendly blast around an 0.98km asphalt super special stage in the centre of Greece’s capital, in the shadow of the famous Parthenon.
WRC reveals latest details on hybrid future

Next year sees the WRC enter a new hybrid era following the formation of new Rally1 regulations which Toyota, Hyundai and M-Sport Ford have committed to for at least three years. The championship’s new ruleset will feature cars fitted with a Compact Dynamics-designed 100kW plug in hybrid units, producing 514...
Ogier: Acropolis podium will be "big step" to eighth WRC title

Ogier heads into the final day of the iconic Greek gravel event sitting a comfortable third, 9.4 seconds behind Hyundai’s Ott Tanak, who is 30.8s behind rally leader Kalle Rovanpera. Seven-time champion Ogier began the rally with a 38-point championship lead over rivals Elfyn Evans (Toyota) and Thierry Neuville (Hyundai),...
Gaming review: WRC 10 dusts off the history books

Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Usually when the latest seasonal update for a sports game arrives, it's all about the new stuff. The latest team updates, new rule changes and, if it's FIFA, the latest comedy footballer haircuts. In WRC 10's case, the biggest new addition is the old stuff. Specifically, Anniversary Mode, designed to celebrate the championship reaching the grand old age of 50. Something that is happening, err, next year.
Neuville: “Nobody has balls to challenge” WRC’s Rally1 plans

The Hyundai Motorsport driver has been among those to criticise the championship’s new rule set, built around cars fitted with a 100kW hybrid systems and a stronger tougher chassis. While the 2022 cars are expected to receive a power boost to 500 horsepower when electric power is engaged alongside the...
WRC Greece: Rovanpera destroys opposition as rain hits final day

The Toyota driver was untouchable on Sunday’s first stage as the Finn revelled in the slippery mud caused by the weather, edging him closer to a likely second career WRC victory. Rovanpera did drop 9.9s on the penultimate stage of the rally to Hyundai’s Ott Tanak, but such was his...
WRC round in Monza to replace cancelled Japan rally

Joins Finland and Spain as final three rounds on 2021 calendar. The World Rally Championship (WRC) has announced that an event in Monza, Italy will replace the cancelled Japanese round. Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, Rally Japan was cancelled for the second consecutive year,...
WRC Rally Japan cancelled for second consecutive year

Japan was set to host the championship season finale from 11-14 November but the event had been under pressure due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. WRC organisers had hoped that the successful running of the Olympics in Tokyo would pave the way for the event to go ahead.
