WRC 10 Review

When we reviewed WRC 9 last year it was noted that Codemasters would be taking the reins of the official WRC license in 2023 meaning current custodians, Kylotonn, would have two more games left before leaving the series behind. WRC 10, then, is the first part of Kylotonn’s farewell tour and by all accounts they have taken a similar iterative approach to its development as it did last time out. That’s not a bad thing by any stretch as WRC 9 provides a pretty sturdy foundation. Our only real complaint last time out were wheel issues on launch, pot-luck multiplayer lobbies and a career mode that was a little bit staid.