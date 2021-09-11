CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Md. judge swallowed the evidence, then as FBI came to arrest him over illicit images of boys, he killed himself

arcamax.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE — An Eastern Shore judge, who had been on a leave of absence for more than a month amid an investigation into illicit images of children, took his own life Friday morning as federal agents moved in to arrest him. Judge Jonathan G. Newell, 50, was pronounced dead at...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

Judge Who Allegedly Ate Evidence Against Him Died By Apparent Suicide Before FBI Could Arrest Him

This case takes a number of twist and turns before it’s all said and done. Jonathan Gray Newell, a Maryland judge since 2016 and the former top prosecutor in Caroline County, Maryland before that, was facing federal charges of child exploitation according to a complaint filed September 9th. When FBI agents went to arrest Newell on September 10th, they found him suffering from from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Newell was later pronounced dead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
leedaily.com

Maryland Judge Shot Himself Before Getting Arrested! Read Full News

As federal authorities prepared to arrest him, an Eastern Shore Maryland judge who had been on suspension for more than a month due to a probe into unlawful photos of minors took his own life. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Caroline County Circuit Court Judge Jonathan G Newell died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Friday morning.
MARYLAND STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Swallowed SD card and a judge’s apparent suicide

HENDERSON — Caroline County Circuit Court Judge Jonathan Newell died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound early Friday morning, Sept. 10 after FBI agents went to his house to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint of alleged child sexual exploitation. FBI agents arrived at Newell’s house just after 6...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
heraldmailmedia.com

Eastern Shore judge facing federal criminal case killed himself

Federal and local authorities say FBI agents who attempted to arrest an Eastern Shore judge Friday morning found him dead at his Henderson home in an apparent suicide. Caroline County Circuit Court Judge Jonathan Newell, 50, was being arrested on a federal criminal complaint filed Thursday, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland, the FBI's Baltimore Field Office, the Maryland State Police superintendent, and the Dorchester and Caroline counties state's attorneys.
HENDERSON, MD
Wbaltv.com

FBI agents sent to arrest Caroline County judge find him dead

HENDERSON, Md. — Federal agents who went to arrest Caroline County Judge Jonathan Newell found him dead at his home, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Maryland. Federal prosecutors said FBI agents were sent Friday morning to Newell's home in Henderson to arrest him on a criminal complaint filed Thursday. Prosecutors said the agents found the 50-year-old judge dead from an apparent self-inflected gunshot wound. Maryland State Police will lead the investigation into the apparent suicide.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Special Agent#Witness Tampering#Information And Belief#Fbi#Sun#Maryland State Police#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
The Baltimore Sun

Police, ambulance activity at home of Eastern Shore judge who was under investigation for illicit images of children

Police and ambulance activity were reported Friday morning at the home of an Eastern Shore judge who has been on a leave of absence for more than a month amid an investigation into illicit images of children. A confirmed neighbor of Circuit Court Judge Jonathan G. Newell, 51, a judge since 2016 and before that the county’s top prosecutor for more than a decade, posted pictures on Facebook ...
DENTON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Baltimore

MS-13 Gang Member Sentenced To 35 Years In Prison For Participating In A Racketeering Enterprise

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A U.S. District Judge sentenced 23-year-old Moises Alexis Reyes-Canales, of Annapolis, to 35 years in federal prison for conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise and to using, carrying, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, in connection with his MS-13 gang activities, including murder and two attempted murders. According to his plea agreement, Reyes-Canales participated in a racketeering conspiracy that included assaults, murder, attempted murder, robbery, and drug trafficking. He went on to admit that he participated in the murder of a rival gang member, and conspired and attempted to murder two victims in Annapolis. “Reyes-Canales is a violent gang member who killed and seriously injured multiple victims, and in the process brought horror and despair to the victims and their families as well as chaos and fear to communities in Annapolis. The United States Attorney’s Office would like to thank community members and our international and local law enforcement partners who assisted in this investigation,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner. “This sentence of 35 years in federal prison should serve as a warning to those who are in MS-13 and are considering joining the gang that we will be relentless in prosecuting anyone who is involved in violence.” As...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Two Baltimore County burglars used their trial to speak up for their co-defendant. All three were convicted.

Jurors are used to hearing defense attorneys, and in rare cases defendants themselves, explain why the charges against them are false. In an unusual trial that concluded Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Maryland, the jury heard directly from two defendants who said they had taken their charges to trial even though they were guilty — solely for the purpose of defending their third ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy