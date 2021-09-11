Md. judge swallowed the evidence, then as FBI came to arrest him over illicit images of boys, he killed himself
This case takes a number of twist and turns before it’s all said and done. Jonathan Gray Newell, a Maryland judge since 2016 and the former top prosecutor in Caroline County, Maryland before that, was facing federal charges of child exploitation according to a complaint filed September 9th. When FBI agents went to arrest Newell on September 10th, they found him suffering from from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Newell was later pronounced dead.
As federal authorities prepared to arrest him, an Eastern Shore Maryland judge who had been on suspension for more than a month due to a probe into unlawful photos of minors took his own life. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Caroline County Circuit Court Judge Jonathan G Newell died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Friday morning.
HENDERSON — Caroline County Circuit Court Judge Jonathan Newell died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound early Friday morning, Sept. 10 after FBI agents went to his house to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint of alleged child sexual exploitation. FBI agents arrived at Newell’s house just after 6...
HENDERSON, Md. — Caroline County Circuit Court Judge Jonathan G. Newell is dead after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Friday morning, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The apparent suicide occurred when federal agents surrounded the judge’s Henderson, Maryland, residence to arrest him on suspicion of the sexual...
A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
Federal and local authorities say FBI agents who attempted to arrest an Eastern Shore judge Friday morning found him dead at his Henderson home in an apparent suicide. Caroline County Circuit Court Judge Jonathan Newell, 50, was being arrested on a federal criminal complaint filed Thursday, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland, the FBI's Baltimore Field Office, the Maryland State Police superintendent, and the Dorchester and Caroline counties state's attorneys.
HENDERSON, Md. — Federal agents who went to arrest Caroline County Judge Jonathan Newell found him dead at his home, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Maryland. Federal prosecutors said FBI agents were sent Friday morning to Newell's home in Henderson to arrest him on a criminal complaint filed Thursday. Prosecutors said the agents found the 50-year-old judge dead from an apparent self-inflected gunshot wound. Maryland State Police will lead the investigation into the apparent suicide.
Police and ambulance activity were reported Friday morning at the home of an Eastern Shore judge who has been on a leave of absence for more than a month amid an investigation into illicit images of children. A confirmed neighbor of Circuit Court Judge Jonathan G. Newell, 51, a judge since 2016 and before that the county’s top prosecutor for more than a decade, posted pictures on Facebook ...
The prolonged absence from the bench of Caroline County’s only circuit court judge was sparked by a discovery of a camera in the bathroom of a hunting lodge by a boy the judge had taken there on a trip, according to the boy’s parents. Judge Jonathan Newell, who was the...
