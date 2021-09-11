'It was a grimy game:' How Rutgers football got past Syracuse for 2nd win of season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – It wasn’t easy, and it wasn’t always the best brand of football, but all that mattered for Rutgers was that it did enough to get a win. Playing in their first true road environment for the first time in two years, the Scarlet Knights capitalized on some Syracuse miscues and made the plays they needed to make to escape the Carrier Dome with a 17-7 victory over the Orange on Saturday.