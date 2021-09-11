CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

'It was a grimy game:' How Rutgers football got past Syracuse for 2nd win of season

burlingtoncountytimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, N.Y. – It wasn’t easy, and it wasn’t always the best brand of football, but all that mattered for Rutgers was that it did enough to get a win. Playing in their first true road environment for the first time in two years, the Scarlet Knights capitalized on some Syracuse miscues and made the plays they needed to make to escape the Carrier Dome with a 17-7 victory over the Orange on Saturday.

www.burlingtoncountytimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

U.S. drone strike in Kabul mistakenly killed civilians, not terrorists, Pentagon says

An Aug. 29 drone strike targeting terrorists in Afghanistan mistakenly killed innocent civilians, including children, Pentagon officials admitted Friday. "It was a mistake," Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command said. The strike was launched after last month’s deadly suicide bombing near Kabul airport that killed 13 U.S....
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
Reuters

Biden admin looks to revive Trump-era order on migrant expulsion

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday moved to revive an order put in place by then-President Donald Trump directing the expulsion of migrant families caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a day after a U.S. judge blocked it. The U.S. Department of Justice filed...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dino Babers

Comments / 0

Community Policy