TUCSON — The Benson Bobcats traveled to Tucson to take on the Tanque Verde Hawks of the 2A Rillito Region on Friday, Sept. 10, defeating the Hawks 41-0. “We played better and we blocked better but we had too many penalties,” Benson coach Chris Determan said. “Our kids were way too excited to play because we haven’t had a game in two weeks. We just have to relax and play our game.”