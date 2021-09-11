This Week on TRB

I don’t talk much about 9/11 here on the blog but I wanted to share this photo, which absolutely just stops you dead in your tracks when you see it. The story of how it was taken is below, via CNN:. When the World Trade Center was attacked, Marty Lederhandler...
SEPT. 11 - 17, 2021From 9/11 commemorations in New York to scenes of daily life in Afghanistan to a dramatic collision at the Italian Formula One Grand Prix, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com Read More Who are Isis-K?Al-Qaeda ‘could regroup in Afghanistan in two years and threaten US’Biden overruled Blinken and Austin on Afghanistan pullout, book says
Fox News host Bill Hemmer said Monday that he had walked out of a restaurant in New York City after employees asked to see a photo ID along with his COVID-19 vaccination card. “I popped into a restaurant three weeks ago,” he said during a segment on the city requiring proof of vaccination for many indoor activities, including dining. “I said, ‘I don’t have my vaccination card, but I do have an app,’ so I downloaded that and I showed it to them. And they said, ‘Sir, can we see something with your name on it?’”
A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
The 2021 Met Gala took over the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City on September 13, bringing out all the big players in the world of celebrity and fashion. But, once again, the Trump family were nowhere to be seen and The Lincoln Project wasted no time in reminding Ivanka Trump in particular about her family’s apparent ban.
David Muir already has a strong following, but we imagine the popular TV anchor will pick up a legion of new fans now that his long-running segment, America Strong, will be shown across all programming on ABC News during the month of September. But when the 47-year-old isn't working on...
Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
A series of haunting songs appeared on missing New York woman Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone. Many of the songs, collected on an account she appeared to share with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, focus on love and heartache.
Hoda Kotb has a smile that can light up a room and she put it on full display when she shared some very happy news with fans on Wednesday. The Today show host took to social media with a message which will bring joy to not only her but millions of other Americans too.
Lara Spencer has been a firm fixture on American TV for almost two decades and she's not going anywhere, anytime soon!. The Good Morning America host updated fans with details about the future of her television career on Wednesday when she revealed some big news. Lara - who also has...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — A man who spent more than 30 years reporting the weather on TV in northern Michigan said he’s out of a job after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Karl Bohnak began working at WLUC-TV in 1988. He said the Upper Peninsula was one of the...
Sweet Home Sextuplets mom Courtney Waldrop opened up on social media, revealing that her family is preparing to say “bye bye” very soon. There’s a change on the horizon for the Waldrops, and it’s been brewing for a long time now. What does the former reality TV family have coming up soon?
The acclaimed head chef behind the 2021 Met Gala is sticking up for the ritzy event’s food after Keke Palmer roasted his menu on social media. Marcus Samuelsson, a Swedish-Ethiopian chef who won Bravo’s “Top Chef Masters” in 2010, told TMZ on Wednesday that Palmer’s plate was not an accurate depiction because it was barely topped with roasted mushrooms, tomato salad with corn and zucchini slices.
Bill Maher has sounded off on the whole situation with Whoopi Goldberg and the use of the Black National Anthem at NFL games. To recap what happened, Maher spoke on his HBO show Real Time about the NFL kicking off its first game of the season by playing both “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the Black National Anthem, also known by the title “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
Fans of “The Real Housewives of New York” will have one less spectacle this season. “Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season,” a spokesperson for the network tells Page Six.
Peggy Crouch, who lives on a little lake in the Eustis area, sent in a couple fun photos of her neighbors – a dancing sandhill crane and a pair of black-bellied whistling ducks with their young. We couldn’t decide which photo to include this week, so decided to use them both!
The Inspiration4 mission is scheduled for launch shortly after 5 p.m. California time Wednesday from Cape Canaveral in Florida. It will mark the first time an all-civilian crew -- none of them are professional astronauts -- has traveled into space.
An extremely rare original copy of the American constitution, signed in 1787 in Philadelphia, will soon be auctioned with an estimated value of between $15 million and $20 million, Sotheby's announced Friday. "It's incredibly rare," said Selby Kiffer, a manuscripts and ancient books expert at Sotheby's, noting that it was probably printed on the eve of the signing.
Comments / 0