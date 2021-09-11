CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

This Week on TRB

thereformedbroker.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t talk much about 9/11 here on the blog but I wanted to share this photo, which absolutely just stops you dead in your tracks when you see it. The story of how it was taken is below, via CNN:. When the World Trade Center was attacked, Marty Lederhandler...

thereformedbroker.com

The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Global

SEPT. 11 - 17, 2021From 9/11 commemorations in New York to scenes of daily life in Afghanistan to a dramatic collision at the Italian Formula One Grand Prix, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com Read More Who are Isis-K?Al-Qaeda ‘could regroup in Afghanistan in two years and threaten US’Biden overruled Blinken and Austin on Afghanistan pullout, book says
PHOTOGRAPHY
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Anchor Walks Out After Restaurant Requests Photo ID With Vaccine Card

Fox News host Bill Hemmer said Monday that he had walked out of a restaurant in New York City after employees asked to see a photo ID along with his COVID-19 vaccination card. “I popped into a restaurant three weeks ago,” he said during a segment on the city requiring proof of vaccination for many indoor activities, including dining. “I said, ‘I don’t have my vaccination card, but I do have an app,’ so I downloaded that and I showed it to them. And they said, ‘Sir, can we see something with your name on it?’”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Caused A Stir Over Their Met Gala Snub

The 2021 Met Gala took over the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City on September 13, bringing out all the big players in the world of celebrity and fashion. But, once again, the Trump family were nowhere to be seen and The Lincoln Project wasted no time in reminding Ivanka Trump in particular about her family’s apparent ban.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Inside GMA star David Muir's breathtaking $7million lakeside home

David Muir already has a strong following, but we imagine the popular TV anchor will pick up a legion of new fans now that his long-running segment, America Strong, will be shown across all programming on ABC News during the month of September. But when the 47-year-old isn't working on...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
fox29.com

Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers

A series of haunting songs appeared on missing New York woman Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone. Many of the songs, collected on an account she appeared to share with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, focus on love and heartache.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb looks over the moon as she delivers long-awaited news

Hoda Kotb has a smile that can light up a room and she put it on full display when she shared some very happy news with fans on Wednesday. The Today show host took to social media with a message which will bring joy to not only her but millions of other Americans too.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer updates fans with a major career announcement

Lara Spencer has been a firm fixture on American TV for almost two decades and she's not going anywhere, anytime soon!. The Good Morning America host updated fans with details about the future of her television career on Wednesday when she revealed some big news. Lara - who also has...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Met Gala chef defends menu after Keke Palmer’s negative food review

The acclaimed head chef behind the 2021 Met Gala is sticking up for the ritzy event’s food after Keke Palmer roasted his menu on social media. Marcus Samuelsson, a Swedish-Ethiopian chef who won Bravo’s “Top Chef Masters” in 2010, told TMZ on Wednesday that Palmer’s plate was not an accurate depiction because it was barely topped with roasted mushrooms, tomato salad with corn and zucchini slices.
RESTAURANTS
DoYouRemember?

Bill Maher Responds To Whoopi Goldberg, Sounds Off On Use Of ‘Black National Anthem’

Bill Maher has sounded off on the whole situation with Whoopi Goldberg and the use of the Black National Anthem at NFL games. To recap what happened, Maher spoke on his HBO show Real Time about the NFL kicking off its first game of the season by playing both “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the Black National Anthem, also known by the title “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
NFL
Page Six

Bravo axes this season’s ‘Real Housewives of New York’ reunion

Fans of “The Real Housewives of New York” will have one less spectacle this season. “Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season,” a spokesperson for the network tells Page Six.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
midfloridanewspapers.com

Photo of the Week: A twofer this week

Peggy Crouch, who lives on a little lake in the Eustis area, sent in a couple fun photos of her neighbors – a dancing sandhill crane and a pair of black-bellied whistling ducks with their young. We couldn’t decide which photo to include this week, so decided to use them both!
PHOTOGRAPHY
AFP

Rare US constitution copy tipped for $20 mln sale at auction

An extremely rare original copy of the American constitution, signed in 1787 in Philadelphia, will soon be auctioned with an estimated value of between $15 million and $20 million, Sotheby's announced Friday. "It's incredibly rare," said Selby Kiffer, a manuscripts and ancient books expert at Sotheby's, noting that it was probably printed on the eve of the signing.
POLITICS

